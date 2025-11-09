Trending topics:
How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Liverpool United on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester City vs Liverpool
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, November 9, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Telemundo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A massive Premier League clash is on deck this weekend as Manchester City square off with Liverpool in a battle that could shake up the title race. Pep Guardiola’s squad appears to be back in top gear after a sluggish opening stretch, climbing steadily with their trademark attacking precision.

On the other side, Liverpool enter the contest riding high after halting a frustrating four-match slide, and the Reds are desperate to keep that spark alive as they chase ground in the standings. Don’t miss this heavyweight showdown—expect fireworks from start to finish.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Manchester City vs Liverpool and tons more Premier League games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
