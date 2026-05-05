How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in USA: 2025/26 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid WHAT UEFA Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, May 5, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, Univision, TUDN and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a spot in the Champions League final on the line, Arsenal hosts Atlético Madrid in a tie that is perfectly balanced at 1-1. The Gunners, who remain the only unbeaten team in the competition this season, carry the pressure of being the home favorite. After a dominant 4-0 victory over the Spanish side in the group stage at the Emirates, expectations are high, but recent struggles for goals have added a layer of tension to this high-stakes encounter.

For Atlético Madrid, this is familiar territory. Diego Simeone’s squad are seasoned veterans in the latter stages of European competition and thrive in the underdog role. Despite a dreadful record on English soil, including three losses this season alone, Atleti proved in the first leg they can disrupt Arsenal‘s rhythm. Their tactical discipline and experience make them a dangerous opponent, ready to capitalize on any nervousness from the home side.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Arsenal‘s season has been defined by a relentless two-front battle for both the Premier League and Champions League titles. This demanding schedule has led to visible fatigue, with the team winning just two of their last eight matches across all competitions. Their defensive solidity has kept them afloat, but a lack of clinical finishing in knockout games remains a concern. In contrast, Atlético is not in a domestic title race, allowing them to rest key players and focus entirely on this European clash.

The tactical battle will likely pit Arsenal‘s possession-based attack against Atlético’s disciplined, counter-attacking setup. At home, Mikel Arteta’s side will be expected to control the ball and dictate the tempo. However, Atlético is comfortable ceding possession, a strategy they used to successfully eliminate Barcelona. Set-pieces could be decisive, as Arsenal leads the Premier League in goals from dead-ball situations, while Atlético has scored the most set-piece goals in this season’s Champions League.

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The motivations are clear: Arsenal is driven to cap a phenomenal season with a trip to the final, while Atlético aims to leverage their vast experience to orchestrate an upset. Fatigue will be a critical factor, as this will be Arsenal‘s 58th match of the season. Atlético‘s ability to manage high-pressure moments gives them a mental edge, turning this into a classic clash of attacking ambition versus defensive resilience.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History shows a tightly contested rivalry between these two clubs. In their four official meetings, the record is perfectly even, with one win for each side and two draws. A significant trend has emerged in these encounters: the home team has never lost, and neither side has ever managed to secure a victory on the road.

This season, the teams have met twice. Arsenal delivered a commanding 4-0 victory at the Emirates during the group stage, but the first leg of this semifinal was a much cagier 1-1 draw in Madrid. Looking further back, the clubs met in the 2017/18 Europa League semifinal, where Atlético Madrid advanced 2-1 on aggregate, demonstrating their ability to navigate two-legged knockout ties successfully against the Gunners.

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While the goal average across their four meetings is a modest 2.2 per game, Atlético’s Champions League campaign has been filled with goals, averaging 4.29 per match. Conversely, Arsenal‘s knockout stage games have been extremely low-scoring, with only six total goals in their last five fixtures. This suggests a tense, strategic affair is likely, though Atlético’s 12-game scoring streak in the competition proves they can find the net against anyone.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face significant selection headaches due to key injuries ahead of this decisive second leg.

For Arsenal, concerns linger over the fitness of Kai Havertz, while Jurriën Timber remains sidelined. However, the Gunners receive a major boost with Bukayo Saka expected to be fully fit and ready to start. His return provides a much-needed spark to an attack that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, allowing Mikel Arteta to field a formidable front line.

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Atlético Madrid‘s injury situation is far more critical, particularly in attack. Strikers Julián Álvarez and Giuliano Simeone are both doubtful after picking up injuries in the first leg, and Nicolás González is also unavailable. This severely limits Diego Simeone‘s offensive options and forces him to rely on Alexander Sorloth to lead the line, supported by the creative genius of Antoine Griezmann.

Arsenal Projected XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Martinelli, Saka, Gyokeres.

This lineup represents Arsenal‘s strongest available team. The midfield trio of Odegaard, Zubimendi, and Rice will be crucial for controlling possession, while the return of Saka alongside Martinelli and Gyokeres gives the attack the firepower it needs to break down Atlético‘s stubborn defense.

Atletico Madrid Projected XI (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Almada, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Griezmann, Sorloth.

Shaped by injuries, this formation prioritizes defensive solidity and midfield control. Griezmann will likely drop deep to connect play, leaving Sorloth as the main target up front. The emphasis will be on maintaining a compact shape and exploiting opportunities on the counter-attack.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

In addition to the Champions League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other top soccer competitions from around the world. This includes leagues like La Liga, Premeir League, and major tournaments featuring the best clubs and national teams.

A subscription to the platform costs $14.99 per month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans who want to follow multiple competitions in one place.

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The service also provides a diverse library of non-soccer content. Subscribers can enjoy thousands of movies, TV series, and original programming, making it a complete entertainment solution.

SEE MORE: For more Champions League schedules, check out our Champions League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.