Julián Álvarez’s Barcelona move in danger as PSG reportedly prepare €100 bid plus two players

After being crowned 2025–26 LaLiga champions, Barcelona seem determined to strengthen their attack, as the inconsistencies of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres were quite decisive in the Champions League. Given this, they appear to be targeting Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid. Nevertheless, the Blaugranas could miss out on his signing, as PSG are reportedly determined to make a €100 million offer, adding Gonçalo Ramos and Kang-in Lee.

Julián Álvarez has supposedly become as Barcelona’s main target, as his tactical intelligence and profile seem to fit head coach Hansi Flick. Nevertheless, they do not appear willing to pay more than €100 million for his signing, something Atlético Madrid seemingly are not prepared to accept, as they are reportedly aiming for a transfer worth around €150 million, given that he is a cornerstone of the sporting project.

According to F.J. Díaz, via Diario Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are prioritizing the signing of Julián, as head coach Luis Enrique wants to make him a cornerstone. Seeking a deal worth more than €100 million, they are open to including Gonçalo Ramos and Kang-in Lee in the negotiations, along with a significant sum of money. With this, the Argentine forward would become a star in a completely winning sporting project.

Far from being a simple deal, Atlético Madrid are not particularly keen on letting their star striker leave. Although he is under contract until 2030, they are reportedly looking to increase his salary to €10 million per season, making him, alongside Jan Oblak, the highest-paid player on the team. However, both sides have not yet reached an agreement, so a move to the French side would be easier than one to Barcelona, as they are not direct competitors in LaLiga.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring against Arsenal.

Julián Álvarez emerges as PSG’s top Ousmane Dembele replacement option

Paris Saint-Germain remain one of the best teams in the world, reaching their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final. While Ousmane Dembélé has produced his best version with the team, he has still not accepted his contract renewal, raising serious doubts about his continuity at the club. Following this uncertainty, they appear to have found in Julián Álvarez the ideal replacement for the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner.

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see also Ousmane Dembele reportedly refuses to renew his contract with PSG: Where the 2025 Ballon d’Or could be headed?

In the event that Dembélé decides not to renew, the French side may look to make a decisive move similar to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s, with him being transferred to Manchester City, aiming to secure a major transfer fee and avoid losing him as a free agent. Given this, Julián Álvarez would be ideal, as his versatility and tactical intelligence would allow him to adapt alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué.

If Ousmane Dembélé renews his contract and remains in the team, Julián may not have an undisputed starting role, making him a rotation star. For that reason, the Argentinean striker arrival may led the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner to be transferred as neither Kvaratskhelia nor Doué would be sold, as they have a long-term contract and are key for Luis Enrique.