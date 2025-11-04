Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Liverpool vs Real Madrid
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 3pm ET / 12pm PT • Tuesday, November 4, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, and ViX
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A heavyweight battle headlines the Champions League group stage as Real Madrid meet Liverpool in a matchup loaded with history and star power. Real Madrid arrive unbeaten, riding both European dominance and impressive La Liga form as they target a fourth consecutive victory.

Liverpool, meanwhile, look to build on their six points from three games and keep momentum in their pursuit of a top-eight finish. With both clubs in top gear and plenty at stake, fans won’t want to miss this thrilling showdown.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
‘Traitor’ at Anfield? Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mural targeted ahead of emotional Champions League return: Why Liverpool fans turned on ex-player after Real Madrid move

‘Traitor’ at Anfield? Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mural targeted ahead of emotional Champions League return: Why Liverpool fans turned on ex-player after Real Madrid move

Trent Alexander-Arnold's mural near the stadium — once a proud tribute to his journey — has been vandalized, a sign of how fractured his relationship with the city has become.

Will Mohamed Salah face Kylian Mbappe? Projected lineups for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Will Mohamed Salah face Kylian Mbappe? Projected lineups for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

ic. Liverpool and Real Madrid — two of Europe’s grandest clubs — are set to meet once again, renewing a rivalry that has written some of the Champions League’s most unforgettable chapters.

Real Madrid reportedly makes big call on Alexander-Arnold ahead of Liverpool return in Champions League clash

Real Madrid reportedly makes big call on Alexander-Arnold ahead of Liverpool return in Champions League clash

Set to return to Liverpool for the UEFA Champions League game, Real Madrid have reportedly made a big decision on Trent Alexander-Arnold's participation in the game.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo dream to match Lionel Messi’s World Cup glory? The Portuguese star’s bold answer ahead of 2026 edition

Does Cristiano Ronaldo dream to match Lionel Messi’s World Cup glory? The Portuguese star’s bold answer ahead of 2026 edition

Following Lionel Messi's victory in the 2022 World Cup, the 2026 tournament edition brings high expectations for Cristiano Ronaldo, presumed to be his last participation. However, when asked if winning this tournament is a dream, he delivers a bold answer, leaving his clear perspective.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo