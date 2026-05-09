Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Iker Casillas would rather have Xabi Alonso back than José Mourinho as Real Madrid manager

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Casillas told his preference
© Angel Martinez/Getty Images for LaureusCasillas told his preference

Real Madrid’s week has revolved around the scandal between players, not Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona. But one topic that keeps coming up is the club’s next manager, and Iker Casillas said Xabi Alonso would be the ideal choice rather than José Mourinho at a Movistar+ event.

Casillas was asked about Mourinho’s possible return to the club and said: I would hire Alonso again. He’s a manager who succeeded with Bayer Leverkusen, he’s young and he is ready for Real Madrid. He would be the perfect manager with continuity and confidence. But in soccer you never know. Zinedine Zidane came in for Rafael Benítez and things went right.”

It is still unclear whether Mourinho could become the next manager, as he is still under contract with Benfica. His release clause reportedly expires in the last days of this month, so the club would have to decide quickly if they want him. With recent events, it also seems unlikely that Álvaro Arbeloa can keep his job.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Casillas on the Valverde-Tchouameni incident

The last few days in football have been dominated by Real Madrid, but not for good reasons. In a difficult season in which they will not win any trophies, ending it with an internal clash between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni makes things even worse for loyal fans of the club.

Tchouameni and Valverde had a discussion (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Tchouameni and Valverde had a discussion (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The situation, in which the midfielders reportedly had a disagreement on Wednesday before another one on Thursday, drew a lot of attention. It also had consequences for the team, as Valverde was injured in the incident even though he denied any confrontation. The former goalkeeper does not think it cannot be resolved.

Advertisement
‘Treason’: Real Madrid coach Arbeloa addresses the Valverde-Tchouameni incident

see also

‘Treason’: Real Madrid coach Arbeloa addresses the Valverde-Tchouameni incident

Casillas said: “Everything has a solution, it can be fixed. It happened in our time too, but the difference is that it was before El Clasico. It’s something that must be solved from within, but it can happen at a club like Real Madrid. What makes you angry is that a team like this has not won a title.”

Casillas asks for sporting spirit

With all the tension these clubs always carry against each other, it would be normal to expect a heated match in what could be the decisive game in La Liga if it ends in a draw. Real Madrid’s icon does not want that to be the case on Sunday.

Casillas said: Real Madrid players will shake hands with them if Barcelona win and congratulate them. The guard of honor cannot be part of it now, maybe in the future. If I were a player, If I were a player, I would step onto the field with the goal of preventing them from becoming champions on this day.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Copa del Rey Semifinal Second Leg Preview and U.S. T.V.

Copa del Rey Semifinal Second Leg Preview and U.S. T.V.

With the league title slipping away from Real Madrid's hands, their two cup competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey, could be the tournaments that they can realistically expect to win. Real can stamp its name in the final of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night if they can navigate a […]

Getafe Fails to Capitalize Against a Ten Man Real Madrid

Getafe Fails to Capitalize Against a Ten Man Real Madrid

The fashionable district. The working-class south. The established. The disrespected. Commerce. Industry. A comparison between the two top Madrid clubs. Getafe just wants to be in the conversation. They are in the city too, they say. Real Madrid does not disrespect them because they are not in Real's radar. With Atlético Madrid struggling to steer […]

Sevilla FC's Defeat of Real Madrid Announces Their Presence in the La Liga Title Race

Sevilla FC's Defeat of Real Madrid Announces Their Presence in the La Liga Title Race

In terms of the football played on the pitch, the Sevilla - Real Madrid clash qualified as the best match of the young La Liga season. Honorable mentions to Athletic Bilbao's 3-2 victory over Villarreal CF in Round 3 and the pulsating 2-2 draw between Valencia and Atlético Madrid last Saturday night, but this fixture […]

Que Mal Que Marca El Madrid

Que Mal Que Marca El Madrid

Espanyol 0-3 Real Madrid 0-1 Granero, 39’ 0-2 Guti, 77’ 0-3 Ronaldo, 90’ This was a constant refrain from the Spanish language announcers and the theme of most of the match, as the Merengues struggled to hold their nerve at the back, occasionally looking as porous as SpongeBob Square Pants in defense. It should be […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo