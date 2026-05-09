Iker Casillas would rather have Xabi Alonso back than José Mourinho as Real Madrid manager

Real Madrid’s week has revolved around the scandal between players, not Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona. But one topic that keeps coming up is the club’s next manager, and Iker Casillas said Xabi Alonso would be the ideal choice rather than José Mourinho at a Movistar+ event.

Casillas was asked about Mourinho’s possible return to the club and said: “I would hire Alonso again. He’s a manager who succeeded with Bayer Leverkusen, he’s young and he is ready for Real Madrid. He would be the perfect manager with continuity and confidence. But in soccer you never know. Zinedine Zidane came in for Rafael Benítez and things went right.”

It is still unclear whether Mourinho could become the next manager, as he is still under contract with Benfica. His release clause reportedly expires in the last days of this month, so the club would have to decide quickly if they want him. With recent events, it also seems unlikely that Álvaro Arbeloa can keep his job.

Casillas on the Valverde-Tchouameni incident

The last few days in football have been dominated by Real Madrid, but not for good reasons. In a difficult season in which they will not win any trophies, ending it with an internal clash between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni makes things even worse for loyal fans of the club.

Tchouameni and Valverde had a discussion (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The situation, in which the midfielders reportedly had a disagreement on Wednesday before another one on Thursday, drew a lot of attention. It also had consequences for the team, as Valverde was injured in the incident even though he denied any confrontation. The former goalkeeper does not think it cannot be resolved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also ‘Treason’: Real Madrid coach Arbeloa addresses the Valverde-Tchouameni incident

Casillas said: “Everything has a solution, it can be fixed. It happened in our time too, but the difference is that it was before El Clasico. It’s something that must be solved from within, but it can happen at a club like Real Madrid. What makes you angry is that a team like this has not won a title.”

Casillas asks for sporting spirit

With all the tension these clubs always carry against each other, it would be normal to expect a heated match in what could be the decisive game in La Liga if it ends in a draw. Real Madrid’s icon does not want that to be the case on Sunday.

Casillas said: “Real Madrid players will shake hands with them if Barcelona win and congratulate them. The guard of honor cannot be part of it now, maybe in the future. If I were a player, If I were a player, I would step onto the field with the goal of preventing them from becoming champions on this day.”

Advertisement