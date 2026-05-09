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Carlo Ancelotti keeps Neymar’s hope alive with preliminary Brazil decision: Does it mean Santos’ star will make the final cut, and when will 26-man squad be announced?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar Jr while playing with Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti.
© Pedro Vilela/Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr while playing with Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti.

The road back to the biggest stage in soccer suddenly feels real again for Neymar. After months of uncertainty surrounding injuries, fitness concerns, and debate across Brazil, the forward has now been included in Carlo Ancelotti’s preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup. Neymar’s inclusion has revived hopes that one of the nation’s greatest players could appear at another World Cup, although questions still remain about whether the Santos attacker will survive the final selection process.

Only a few months ago, Neymar’s World Cup future looked uncertain. The Brazilian star had spent a long period recovering from the serious ACL injury suffered against Uruguay in October 2023, and many believed his international career might quietly fade away before the tournament.

Now, the atmosphere around the Selecao has shifted dramatically. According to Globo Esporte, Carlo Ancelotti has included Neymar in Brazil’s preliminary 55-man list, keeping alive the possibility of a fourth World Cup appearance for the country’s all-time leading scorer.

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Since returning to Santos, Neymar has shown flashes of the player the national team has desperately missed. In 12 appearances this season, he has scored five goals and added three assists while steadily rebuilding his fitness. The forward was previously left out of Brazil’s selections due to fitness concerns, with Ancelotti insisting only fully fit players would be considered.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

The Brazil manager has been consistent in his stance, previously stating, “I’ve said this several times — I’ll call up the players who are physically ready.” The preliminary list, therefore, acts more as an open door than a final guarantee, especially for players still proving match sharpness.

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Return to Santos and signs of revival

Since returning to Santos, Neymar has shown encouraging signs of recovery after a serious knee injury that sidelined him for nearly a year. In his recent run of games, he has contributed five goals and three assists in 12 appearances, gradually rebuilding his rhythm and confidence.

The Piexe has benefited directly from his influence, with improved performances across domestic and continental competitions. Coach Cuca noted, “Neymar is improving with every game. His movement on the ball is much better.” Despite this, questions remain about whether Brazilian domestic action provides enough intensity to match World Cup demands.

Neymar isn&#039;t the same he used to be after many injuries

Neymar isn’t the same he used to be after many injuries

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Some names that may be on the preliminary list (55 players) that the Brazilian national team will send to FIFA on Monday, May 11:

Goalkeepers:

  • Carlos Miguel (Palmeiras)
  • Hugo Souza (Corinthians)
  • John (Nottingham Forest)

Dedenders:

  • Kaiki Bruno (Cruzeiro)
  • Fabrício Bruno (Cruzeiro)
  • Beraldo (PSG)
  • Vitinho (Botafogo)
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Midfielders:

  • Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)

Forwards:

  • Neymar (Santos)
  • Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)
  • Richarlison (Tottenham)
  • Pedro (Flamengo)
paqueta neymar

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with his teammate Lucas Paqueta .

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When will the final 26-man squad be announced?

This is where the situation becomes decisive. The preliminary 55-man squad will soon be trimmed down, and the final 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup will be announced on May 18, 2026, according to reports surrounding Brazil’s planning timeline.

That final selection will determine whether Neymar travels to what could be his last World Cup. The preliminary list only ensures he remains under consideration, not that he is guaranteed a place. Every player included still faces evaluation based on fitness, form, and tactical suitability.

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