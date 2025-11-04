Does Cristiano Ronaldo dream to match Lionel Messi’s World Cup glory? The Portuguese star’s bold answer ahead of 2026 edition

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite being 40 years old, continues to shine as one of the world’s best players with an impressive scoring form at Arsenal, extending his scoring prowess to Portugal. With this, his potential participation in the 2026 World Cup carries high expectations, particularly after Lionel Messi‘s victory in the 2022 edition. Amidst this anticipation, Ronaldo responds emphatically when asked if he dreams of winning the prestigious tournament.

“No, it’s not a dream (winning the World Cup)…No, it does not define me. To define what? To define if I am one of the best on the history? To win one competition? 6 or 7 games? Do you think it’s fair,” Cristiano Ronaldo boldly states to Piers Morgan in a recent interview.

Cristiano’s comment might have appeared to target Lionel Messi, but the Portuguese player aimed to emphasize that a single tournament cannot define a 23-year professional career. It does not imply that he lacks the desire to win the 2026 World Cup with Portugal. In fact, he mentioned plans to marry Georgina Rodriguez immediately following the competition, ideally celebrating with the trophy in hand.

In the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Cristiano remains Portugal’s leading scorer with five goals in four appearances, demonstrating his scoring prowess despite his veteran status. Even though he has expressed doubt about his participation in the tournament his recent performances, and importance in the lineup indicate that he could participate. With this, he may seek to cap his cycle at the top with his national team.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed in the World Cup with Portugal across his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has significantly transformed Portugal’s soccer legacy into that of a winning national team. His scoring prowess has propelled the team to victories in the UEFA Euro (2016) and two UEFA Nations League titles (2019 and 2025). Despite his storied career, he has yet to make a significant impact in any World Cup, setting the stage for a crucial opportunity in the 2026 edition under coach Roberto Martinez.

Throughout his five World Cup editions, Cristiano has netted eight goals in 22 matches for Portugal. His most successful showing came in the 2018 edition, where he scored four goals. Over these editions, he has reached the quarterfinals once, the round of 16 twice, secured a fourth-place finish once, and exited at the group stage twice. However, with Roberto Martinez at the helm, Portugal’s competitive edge has increased, promising an impactful performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy doesn’t depend on a World Cup title

Cristiano Ronaldo has built an impressive legacy during his 23-year professional career. He made his mark with teams such as Manchester United and Real Madrid, dominating the recent era of soccer alongside Lionel Messi. The Portuguese player has won five Ballon d’Or awards and secured numerous titles, including five Champions League titles. Despite not winning a World Cup, he remains one of the most dominant figures in soccer history.