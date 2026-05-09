Cristiano Ronaldo on edge as Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Theo Hernandez’s injury status emerges ahead of Saudi Pro League title decider

The Saudi Pro League title race has suddenly taken another dramatic turn ahead of what many are calling the biggest club match in Saudi soccer history. Cristiano Ronaldo enters the decisive Riyadh derby with enormous pressure already surrounding Al-Nassr’s title ambitions, while Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Theo Hernandez has now become one of the most closely watched names in the buildup to the showdown.

With only a handful of matches remaining, the entire championship picture could be reshaped in a single night at Al Awwal Park. The clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal carries massive weight for the league, for the stars involved, and for the growing global reputation of Saudi soccer.

The stakes could hardly be higher heading into Tuesday’s meeting between the top two sides in the table. Al-Nassr currently leads the Saudi Pro League with 82 points, while Al-Hilal sits five points behind with a game in hand, turning the derby into a virtual title decider.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side regained momentum after defeating Al-Shabab 4-2, a match that saw the Portuguese superstar continue his extraordinary scoring run. The 41-year-old superstar also reached 100 Saudi Pro League goals during the victory, another landmark moment since his move away from Europe.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal clash on May 12

The importance of the match stretches beyond the title race itself. A league triumph for Al-Nassr would finally deliver Ronaldo his first major domestic trophy in Saudi Arabia and strengthen the legacy of his decision to join the league at a time when many questioned the project.

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Theo Hernandez’s injury scare raises concern ahead of Al-Nassr clash

The buildup to the derby became even more intense after Theo Hernandez suffered an injury scare during Al-Hilal’s King’s Cup final victory over Al-Kholood this Friday. The French defender played a major role in the comeback win, scoring the decisive goal and producing one of his strongest displays since arriving from Milan.

Al-Hilal eventually secured a dramatic 2-1 victory after falling behind early in the match. Nasser Al-Dawsari equalized before Hernandez struck shortly before halftime, helping Simone Inzaghi secure his first trophy since taking charge of the club.

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According to Sofascore’s post-match statistics, Hernandez completed 54 of 60 passes, registered a 90 percent passing accuracy, won five duels, and constantly threatened down the left flank. His influence once again highlighted why he has quickly become one of Al-Hilal’s key figures.

However, the celebrations quickly turned tense when the defender appeared to suffer a calf problem in the second half. The Frenchman was eventually substituted, immediately raising fears that he could miss the defining match of the Saudi season.

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The key update Al-Hilal fans wanted to hear

The anxiety surrounding Hernandez’s condition has now eased significantly following fresh reports from Saudi Arabia. According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, the injury is currently considered minor, although the player will still undergo further medical examinations for reassurance.

That update could prove enormous for Al-Hilal heading into Tuesday’s derby. Theo Hernandez is now expected to be available for the direct title clash against Al-Nassr, a development that could dramatically influence Simone Inzaghi’s tactical plans.

Theo Hernandez of Al Hilal celebrates after scoring

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Saudi physical therapy specialist Thamer Al-Shahrani had previously explained the situation in cautious terms. “Best case scenario: just a strain and he could be available for the match against Al-Nassr,” he said. He also warned about the alternative possibility. “Worst case scenario: a muscle tear, even if minor, which would rule him out of the Al-Nassr match.”

For now, the outlook appears positive for Simone Inzaghi’s side. The 28-year-old reportedly walked off without assistance after the injury, which immediately gave supporters hope that the issue was less severe than first feared.