How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Liverpool vs Newcastle
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, January 31, 2026
|WHERE
|DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, NBC and Telemundo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Liverpool remain firmly in the European qualification race despite a recent setback. A loss to Bournemouth, combined with wins by Manchester United and Chelsea, dropped the Reds to sixth place and temporarily outside the continental spots, increasing the pressure in an already crowded table.
With little margin for error, Liverpool now target a statement result against a direct rival, as Newcastle also look to push their way into contention; the Magpies sit slightly further back but view this matchup as a pivotal opportunity, knowing a win over Liverpool could significantly reshape the battle for European places.
More details on how to watchWith Peacock Premium, you can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
-
• Computers: PC and Mac
• Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD
• Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices
• Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X
• VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs
• Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro