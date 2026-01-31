Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Atletico Nacional vs. Inter Miami preseason friendly

Trending topics:
Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Atletio Nacional vs. Inter Miami preseason friendly

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Atletico Nacional's David Ospina.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Atletico Nacional's David Ospina.

Inter Miami continue to ramp up preparations for the 2026 Major League Soccer season, using preseason matches to build fitness and sharpen their competitive edge. This Saturday, they will face Atletico Nacional of Medellin, with all eyes once again on Lionel Messi.

For the Herons, this will be their second preseason friendly after a 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima in Peru one week ago. Head coach Javier Mascherano is still awaiting the arrival of several players whose administrative clearances have not yet been approved, meaning a number of key squad members will be unavailable.

On the other side stands one of Colombia’s most successful clubs, who have already begun their 2026 Apertura tournament campaign with a dominant 4-0 win over Boyaca Chico and are also preparing to compete in the Copa Sudamericana. The anticipation surrounding Lionel Messi’s visit is expected to result in a sellout crowd of nearly 45,000 spectators.

Projected lineup for Atletico Nacional

Despite being in the middle of official competition, Atletico Nacional are expected to field most of their star players against Inter Miami on Saturday. This includes Colombia national team goalkeeper David Ospina, a former Arsenal player and former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Javier Mascherano

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Head coach Diego Arias is expected to line up his team as follows: David Ospina; Milton Casco, William Tesillo, Andres Roman, Simon Garcia; Juan Zapata, Andres Sarmiento, Edwin Cardona; Juan Rengifo, Marlos Moreno, Dairon Asprilla.

Lionel Messi has a new teammate: Inter Miami announce signing of Mexico star German Berterame

see also

Lionel Messi has a new teammate: Inter Miami announce signing of Mexico star German Berterame

Projected lineup for Inter Miami

As was the case last week in Peru, head coach Javier Mascherano is expected to start a lineup largely made up of players who were already part of the roster last season, though the team will be missing notable names such as Tadeo Allende. Several new signings are also absent from the starting XI, including Micael, Sergio Reguilon, and German Berterame.

Inter Miami’s projected lineup to face Atletico Nacional of Medellin is: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Facundo Mura; Rodrigo de Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Mateo Silvetti.

