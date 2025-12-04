Lionel Messi openly praises Pep Guardiola and his huge impact as a coach in the soccer history

Lionel Messi has become one of the best players in history, leaving an impressive mark on the history of soccer and Barcelona. However, he has always made clear the importance Pep Guardiola had in his professional career. Although the Argentine has not worked with the Spaniard coach since 2012, he decided to shower him with praise, highlighting a factor that truly sets him apart as an unique coach in history.

“For me, Guardiola is one of a kind. There are some really good coaches out there, but he’s got something special. To me, he’s the best of them all. When it comes to seeing things, preparing for games, and communicating with players, he’s got it all. He’s the best, and we were lucky to have him at Barcelona. He got together with the players we had and put together the right pieces to achieve everything he set out to do,” Lionel Messi said, via Sport Center.

Although Guardiola ranks among the most influential figures in recent soccer history, critics often downplay his achievements beyond Barcelona. Lionel Messi, however, disputes this: “He went elsewhere and continued to win. Not only for winning, but for the way his teams played. He did it at Bayern; although he couldn’t win the Champions League, he changed the way they played in Germany. The same thing happened in England with City; he changed the way they play in the league.”

Guardiola’s bold move reshaped Messi’s career

Before Pep Guardiola took charge of Barcelona as head coach, Lionel Messi had already established himself as one of the world’s top players. In the 2007-08 season, before the Spaniard’s arrival, the Argentine ranked as the third-best player in the Ballon d’Or behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka with just 20 years old, showcasing his impressive skill and scoring ability. However, Guardiola revolutionized Messi’s career with a straightforward tactical adjustment.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona (R) shakes hands with his Head coach Josep Guardiola.

In his first season under Guardiola, Messi remained a highly disruptive right winger, showcasing his speed and enhancing his scoring productivity. However, just before a Clásico against Real Madrid in 2009, the coach decided to experiment with the Argentine as a “false 9.” With this change, Lionel transformed into a completely dominant player, shining creatively as a key piece and significantly boosting his scoring impact with the newfound freedom.

From that point forward, Lionel Messi transitioned from being a right winger to a player with creative freedom in attack. While he typically began on the right, Dani Alves occupied the wing, enabling the Argentine superstar to excel in the center. This shift allowed him to be much more effective and led to him winning the Ballon d’Or for four consecutive years—a remarkable achievement never before witnessed in the history of soccer.

Guardiola built the most dominant Barcelona roster ever seen

Although Pep Guardiola did not have as long a tenure at Barcelona as he did at Manchester City, he managed to lead the team to the most successful era in its history. In just four years, the Spanish coach won 14 titles with an offensive and dominant style of play that captivated soccer fans. He even led the historic sextuple, winning every possible competition: La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Not only did Guardiola dominate in terms of titles, but he also built a team where youth academy players could shine. Players like Victor Valdes, Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Lionel Messi, Bojan Krkic, and Thiago Alcantara established themselves as key members of the squad. This approach allowed Barcelona to solidify their most successful era, sowing the seeds of a project that continued to thrive even after his departure.

