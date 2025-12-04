Lionel Messi vs Thomas Müller: Rivalry history ahead of Inter Miami vs Vancouver in the 2025 MLS Cup Final

Lionel Messi has emerged as the most transformative player in Inter Miami‘s history. He has not only made a significant statistical impact but also elevated the team into a competitive force, leading them to their first MLS Cup final in what promises to be a historic match. Although the Herons are the clear favorites to claim the title, they will face Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps, evoking a storied rivalry that gained strength in European soccer.

Even though both are seasoned veterans, they have developed a rivalry that has divided fanbases across Europe. Thomas Müller holds the distinction of being the player to whom Lionel Messi has lost the most times in his career—seven losses in ten matches—excluding players from Real Madrid. Notably, the Argentine’s last victory against the German came in 2015, and since then, he has suffered four consecutive defeats against him.

After joining MLS in August 2025, Thomas Müller expressed his excitement about the prospect of facing Lionel Messi once more. He has competed against the 38-year-old star numerous times, with results typically favoring him. The German forward mentioned his desire for a final against Messi’s Inter Miami, playfully sending the Argentine a warning: “I’ll hunt you down again,” he said, alluding to their competitive rivalry and Müller’s favorable record against him.

Messi and Müller’s rivalry runs deeper than the stats

Thomas Müller’s rivalry with Lionel Messi extends beyond mere statistics. While playing for Bayern Munich, the German star often made pointed remarks about Messi, which infuriated fans. At a 2023 press conference, he boldly compared the Argentine star to Cristiano Ronaldo, clearly stating his preference: “Against Messi, things always go well at all levels in terms of results. At the club level, Cristiano Ronaldo was our problem when he was at Real Madrid.”

Not only did Müller succeed against Messi at the club level, but he also got the better of him with their national teams. The German star won his only World Cup, beating the Argentine star in the final of the 2014 tournament, in what was one of Lionel’s most painful defeats at the professional level. However, Thomas decided to make a radical change in his words, going from provoking the Argentine to naming him the GOAT.

“I think that in my first ten years as a professional soccer player, I always leaned toward Cristiano if there was any debate, but now that I’m a little older and a little more ‘romantic,’ I lean more toward style than performance, and then Messi won the World Cup with Argentina, so now I lean toward him,” Thomas Müller said on August 2025, via MLS.

Müller emerged as Barcelona’s relentless tormentor

Thomas Müller not only used to provoke Lionel Messi, but he also constantly teased Barcelona. With an impressive record of victories against the Culers, the German star often stirred up the team’s fans before their Champions League matches, whether at press conferences or on his social media. Moreover, he consistently showcased his best form against them, scoring eight goals and earning the label of the team’s kryptonite.