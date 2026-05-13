How to watch Lazio vs Inter in USA: 2026 Coppa Italia, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Lazio vs Inter on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Lazio vs Inter WHAT Coppa Italia WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, May 13, 2026 WHERE Paramount+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Lazio enters the Coppa Italia Final with their entire season on the line. After failing to secure a European spot through their league performance, winning this trophy is their only path to the Europa League. The Biancocelesti have a strong history in this competition, having won seven of their previous ten finals, and will be looking to salvage a difficult campaign with a statement win at their home ground, the Stadio Olimpico.

Standing in their way are the newly crowned Serie A champions, Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri are chasing a historic domestic double, an achievement they’ve managed twice before. With a massive 34-point gap separating the two sides in the league table and an unbeaten streak of nine games against Lazio, Inter arrives as the clear favorite, aiming to cap off a dominant season by lifting another piece of silverware.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The 2025/26 season has told two very different stories for these clubs. Inter has been a force of nature, cruising to the Scudetto with commanding performances week after week. In contrast, Lazio has struggled for consistency, finishing with their worst points total in over a decade and looking lackluster in attack. The recent 3-0 league victory for Inter over Lazio perfectly illustrated this gap in quality and confidence.

The tactical battle will likely pit Inter’s fluid, high-possession style against a Lazio side that may be forced to play a more reactive, defensive game. Lazio‘s attack has been a major weakness, ranking 13th in Serie A for goals scored. They generated a meager 0.63 expected goals (xG) in their recent loss to Inter, highlighting their inability to create clear chances against top opposition. For Lazio to have any hope, manager Maurizio Sarri must devise a plan to stifle Inter’s potent offense while finding a way to make his own forwards more effective.

Motivation is crystal clear for both teams. For Inter, this is the final step in cementing a legendary season with a domestic double. For Lazio, this match is everything. It offers a chance at a major trophy, a spot in next season’s Europa League, and an opportunity to give their fans a moment of triumph in an otherwise forgettable year. The urgency lies squarely with Lazio, who must defy the odds to win.

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Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Recent history heavily favors Inter Milan in this matchup. The Nerazzurri are undefeated in their last nine encounters with Lazio across all competitions, securing seven wins and two draws. This period of dominance underscores the challenge facing Lazio in this final.

Looking at the last five meetings, the trend is even more pronounced. Inter has won four of those matches, with the other ending in a draw. A key pattern has been Inter’s defensive solidity; they have kept a remarkable four clean sheets against Lazio in those five games, shutting down their attack completely. This includes the recent 3-0 league win and a 2-0 victory earlier in the season.

From a data perspective, Lazio’s offensive struggles against Inter are glaring. They have managed to score just two goals in the last five head-to-head clashes. This trend, combined with Inter’s formidable defense that kept 18 clean sheets in 36 league matches, suggests goals may be hard to come by for the designated home side.

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Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are dealing with significant personnel issues that will shape their starting lineups for the final. Here’s how the two squads are shaping up.

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to recall several key starters who were rested during the recent league fixture against Inter. Nuno Tavares, Taylor, and captain Mattia Zaccagni are all set to return to the starting XI. However, injuries to key midfielders like Cataldi and fitness concerns for Rovella could force an unconventional selection, potentially pushing Patric into a midfield role.

Inter faces a major blow with the news that striker Marcus Thuram is a serious doubt after picking up an injury in training. With Hakan Calhanoglu also sidelined, manager Cristian Chivu will be forced into a reshuffle. Piotr Zielinski is expected to step into the playmaker role, while Ange-Yoan Bonny could get the nod to partner Lautaro Martínez up front. Goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who has featured throughout the cup run, will start ahead of Yann Sommer.

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Lazio Projected XI (4-3-3): Motta; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Basic, Patric, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni.

This lineup sees Sarri return to his trusted 4-3-3 formation and his strongest available players. The attacking trio of Isaksen, Noslin, and Zaccagni will be crucial in trying to break down Inter‘s disciplined defense, a task they failed to accomplish just days ago.

Inter Projected XI (3-5-2): Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Bonny, Lautaro.

Chivu‘s hand is forced by injuries, but this lineup remains formidable. The midfield trio will be tasked with controlling the tempo, while much of the attacking responsibility will fall on Lautaro Martínez, especially with his regular partner Thuram likely unavailable.

More details on how to watch

The Lazio vs Inter live stream is available in the United States exclusively on Paramount+. You can easily watch the match on a variety of devices, including your computer, smartphone, tablet, and smart TV apps.

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In addition to the Coppa Italia Final, a subscription to Paramount+ gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can watch leagues like Serie A and Scottish Premiership.

A monthly subscription to Paramount+ costs just $10.99/mo, giving you an affordable way to follow the biggest matches from Italy and around the world.

SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, visit our Coppa Italia TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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