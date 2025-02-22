Trending topics:
How to watch Las Palmas vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 La Liga

By World Soccer Talk

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on February 02, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on February 02, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Las Palmas vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Las Palmas vs Barcelona
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 3:00pm ET / Noon PT • Saturday, February 22, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Las Palmas vs Barcelona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on World Soccer Talk’s homepage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
