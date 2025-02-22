Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comentarios

‘His life is easy’: Salah’s dig at Haaland adds fuel to Premier League Golden Boot race before Manchester City vs. Liverpool

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Mohamed Salah (left) and Erling Haaland (right)
© Getty imagesMohamed Salah (left) and Erling Haaland (right)

As Liverpool prepares to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, the Premier League’s two most prolific forwards, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland, are not just battling for their clubs—they are also locked in a heated race for the Premier League Golden Boot. But ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Salah has turned up the heat, taking a cheeky dig at his City rival.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Salah acknowledged Haaland’s prowess but couldn’t resist pointing out what he sees as the Norwegian’s positional advantage.

“I respect him a lot. We may have only spoken once after the last game. But he’s a striker, so his life is easier. I wish him all the best, of course. But his life is easy because he plays as a striker. As a winger, getting that kind of quota is pretty difficult. Any winger can tell you that. That’s why I see it differently between us, because he’s a striker and I’m a winger.”

The Egyptian forward’s remarks highlight the differences in their roles: Haaland operates as City’s main goal-scoring threat, often receiving service inside the box, while Salah has to create chances from wide positions. But despite this, Salah currently leads the Golden Boot race with 24 league goals, five ahead of the Norwegian’s 19.

salah rejects psg

Golden Boot battle heats up

Salah’s comments come at a time when both players are pushing to finish the season as the league’s top scorer. Since Haaland’s arrival in England, no player has contributed more goals and assists than the Egyptian. However, Haaland’s 24.3% shot conversion rate still edges Salah’s 18.2%, proving the Norwegian’s clinical nature in front of goal.

Advertisement

But Salah’s 2024-25 campaign has been nothing short of remarkable. Alongside his 24 goals, he has registered 19 assists in all competitions—far surpassing Haaland’s three. If he maintains this form, Salah could break the Premier League’s single-season assist record and surpass Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for the most goal involvements in a single campaign.

Will Haaland and Salah face off on Sunday?

While Salah’s recent form has been unstoppable, Haaland’s availability remains uncertain. The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in Manchester City’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, raising concerns about his fitness after recent knee troubles.

Advertisement

If Haaland makes the starting XI, Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool’s defense will face one of the league’s most feared strikers. But with Haaland still chasing his rhythm, Mohamed Salah has a golden opportunity to widen the gap in the Golden Boot race and deliver a decisive blow to Manchester City’s fading title hopes.

Beyond the individual rivalry, Sunday’s match could shape the remainder of the Premier League season. The Reds currently sit 17 points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City, with Arne Slot’s side leading the title race. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s players are fighting to secure a top-four finish after falling short in Europe. With the pressure mounting, Haaland’s presence—and performance—could be crucial.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Will Wayne Rooney Lead The League In Goals?

Will Wayne Rooney Lead The League In Goals?

“Fact Or Fiction” is a series that will be run every Friday. In this series, an assertion will be made regarding an impacting topic in the Premier League. EPL Talk writers Matt Hackenmiller and Earl Reed each offer their views on whether the statement is “Fact or Fiction.” Fact or Fiction: Wayne Rooney will lead […]

Is De Rosario the 2011 MLS MVP?

Is De Rosario the 2011 MLS MVP?

Until Saturday's match versus RSL, Dwayne De Rosario was a good pickup for DC United.  The team was playing better with him in the lineup and he gave them an offensive spark that they had lacked with Dax McCarty.  Then on Saturday night he took it to a new level.  First he fed Andy Najar […]

Report: AS Roma Wants Donovan. Badly

Report: AS Roma Wants Donovan. Badly

Often I view the end of the European soccer season as a silly time, because every player with any talent (and some without) are rumored to be acquired by one club or another.  This speculation extends to MLS because the league has shown that it is capable of developing talent and playing a high level […]

Ambitious Predictions for the Eastern Conference Final

Ambitious Predictions for the Eastern Conference Final

Tonight the Eastern Conference final will kick off in Colorado at 9:30 Eastern on Fox Soccer Channel.  In a playoff full of upsets, this matchup epitomizes the postseason so far: the visitors are the lowest playoff seed who were led by the Golden Boot winner who provided almost all of their scoring and overcame the […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo