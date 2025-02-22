‘His life is easy’: Salah’s dig at Haaland adds fuel to Premier League Golden Boot race before Manchester City vs. Liverpool

As Liverpool prepares to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, the Premier League’s two most prolific forwards, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland, are not just battling for their clubs—they are also locked in a heated race for the Premier League Golden Boot. But ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Salah has turned up the heat, taking a cheeky dig at his City rival.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Salah acknowledged Haaland’s prowess but couldn’t resist pointing out what he sees as the Norwegian’s positional advantage.

“I respect him a lot. We may have only spoken once after the last game. But he’s a striker, so his life is easier. I wish him all the best, of course. But his life is easy because he plays as a striker. As a winger, getting that kind of quota is pretty difficult. Any winger can tell you that. That’s why I see it differently between us, because he’s a striker and I’m a winger.”

The Egyptian forward’s remarks highlight the differences in their roles: Haaland operates as City’s main goal-scoring threat, often receiving service inside the box, while Salah has to create chances from wide positions. But despite this, Salah currently leads the Golden Boot race with 24 league goals, five ahead of the Norwegian’s 19.

Golden Boot battle heats up

Salah’s comments come at a time when both players are pushing to finish the season as the league’s top scorer. Since Haaland’s arrival in England, no player has contributed more goals and assists than the Egyptian. However, Haaland’s 24.3% shot conversion rate still edges Salah’s 18.2%, proving the Norwegian’s clinical nature in front of goal.

But Salah’s 2024-25 campaign has been nothing short of remarkable. Alongside his 24 goals, he has registered 19 assists in all competitions—far surpassing Haaland’s three. If he maintains this form, Salah could break the Premier League’s single-season assist record and surpass Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for the most goal involvements in a single campaign.

Will Haaland and Salah face off on Sunday?

While Salah’s recent form has been unstoppable, Haaland’s availability remains uncertain. The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in Manchester City’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, raising concerns about his fitness after recent knee troubles.

If Haaland makes the starting XI, Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool’s defense will face one of the league’s most feared strikers. But with Haaland still chasing his rhythm, Mohamed Salah has a golden opportunity to widen the gap in the Golden Boot race and deliver a decisive blow to Manchester City’s fading title hopes.

Beyond the individual rivalry, Sunday’s match could shape the remainder of the Premier League season. The Reds currently sit 17 points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City, with Arne Slot’s side leading the title race. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s players are fighting to secure a top-four finish after falling short in Europe. With the pressure mounting, Haaland’s presence—and performance—could be crucial.