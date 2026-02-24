Carlo Ancelotti on alert: Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup spot comes under threat as viral footage of Santos star’s struggles raises alarming questions (VIDEO)

Neymar remains one of the most iconic figures in modern soccer, and Carlo Ancelotti is tasked with managing expectations around the Brazil squad as the 2026 World Cup approaches. Yet, with the tournament edging closer, concerns are mounting that one of the nation’s most celebrated talents may not be in the condition required to make the biggest stage.

Brazil has long relied on Neymar’s brilliance to unlock defences and ignite crowds, but the conversation around his future has shifted dramatically. What was once unquestioned superstardom is now clouded by uncertainty, doubts over fitness, and growing scrutiny from fans and pundits alike.

The turning point came during a recent match involving Santos, where a viral clip circulated across social media and reignited debate about Neymar’s physical condition. In the footage, the Brazilian struggled to chase a loose ball, failing to keep it in play as it rolled out for a throw-in. The moment quickly became symbolic of a wider narrative: that injuries and age may finally be catching up with him.

The reaction from fans was brutal and immediate. Some online users labelled the 34-year-old forward “done,” while others suggested he should retire rather than pursue another World Cup campaign. “Neymar is done. I know it’s hard for him to accept it but the injuries have taken their toll on his mobility.”

Another added, “He’s finished. Bro should retire, he can’t make the World Cup in this state.” Meanwhile, others raised concerns about the long-term toll of playing on artificial turf and the impact of repeated surgeries on his joints and explosiveness.

Injuries and long road back

Injuries have become the defining theme of Neymar’s later career. A devastating knee ligament injury suffered while playing for the national team in 2023 kept him sidelined for a full year. Another operation followed in December 2025, forcing him into further rehabilitation and limiting his rhythm.

Despite flashes of brilliance during his return to Santos, Neymar is widely viewed as a shadow of the player who once commanded a record $260 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. His technical quality remains undeniable, but his physical condition has been questioned more than ever.

The match against Novorizontino, which ended in elimination from a key competition, further highlighted those struggles. Neymar completed the full 90 minutes but failed to influence the game decisively and made a defensive mistake that led to the opening goal.

Neymar (L) and Carlo Ancelotti (R), head coach of Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti’s warning: No free pass

Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that reputation alone will not secure Neymar a place in the World Cup squad. Despite being Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, he must prove his fitness and form to earn selection.

With the World Cup approaching, Ancelotti’s stance represents a major shift in Brazil’s approach. Past tournaments often revolved around Neymar as the focal point, but the current generation offers alternatives that could reduce reliance on the veteran forward.

