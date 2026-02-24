Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Carlo Ancelotti on alert: Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup spot comes under threat as viral footage of Santos star’s struggles raises alarming questions (VIDEO)

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Neymar of Santos reacts during the Brasileirao 2025.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos reacts during the Brasileirao 2025.

Neymar remains one of the most iconic figures in modern soccer, and Carlo Ancelotti is tasked with managing expectations around the Brazil squad as the 2026 World Cup approaches. Yet, with the tournament edging closer, concerns are mounting that one of the nation’s most celebrated talents may not be in the condition required to make the biggest stage.

Brazil has long relied on Neymar’s brilliance to unlock defences and ignite crowds, but the conversation around his future has shifted dramatically. What was once unquestioned superstardom is now clouded by uncertainty, doubts over fitness, and growing scrutiny from fans and pundits alike.

The turning point came during a recent match involving Santos, where a viral clip circulated across social media and reignited debate about Neymar’s physical condition. In the footage, the Brazilian struggled to chase a loose ball, failing to keep it in play as it rolled out for a throw-in. The moment quickly became symbolic of a wider narrative: that injuries and age may finally be catching up with him.

The reaction from fans was brutal and immediate. Some online users labelled the 34-year-old forward “done,” while others suggested he should retire rather than pursue another World Cup campaign. “Neymar is done. I know it’s hard for him to accept it but the injuries have taken their toll on his mobility.”

Tweet placeholder

Another added, “He’s finished. Bro should retire, he can’t make the World Cup in this state.” Meanwhile, others raised concerns about the long-term toll of playing on artificial turf and the impact of repeated surgeries on his joints and explosiveness.

Advertisement

Injuries and long road back

Injuries have become the defining theme of Neymar’s later career. A devastating knee ligament injury suffered while playing for the national team in 2023 kept him sidelined for a full year. Another operation followed in December 2025, forcing him into further rehabilitation and limiting his rhythm.

Despite flashes of brilliance during his return to Santos, Neymar is widely viewed as a shadow of the player who once commanded a record $260 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. His technical quality remains undeniable, but his physical condition has been questioned more than ever.

The match against Novorizontino, which ended in elimination from a key competition, further highlighted those struggles. Neymar completed the full 90 minutes but failed to influence the game decisively and made a defensive mistake that led to the opening goal.

Advertisement
Neymar (L) and Carlo Ancelotti (R), head coach of Brazil.

Neymar (L) and Carlo Ancelotti (R), head coach of Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti’s warning: No free pass

Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that reputation alone will not secure Neymar a place in the World Cup squad. Despite being Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, he must prove his fitness and form to earn selection.

With the World Cup approaching, Ancelotti’s stance represents a major shift in Brazil’s approach. Past tournaments often revolved around Neymar as the focal point, but the current generation offers alternatives that could reduce reliance on the veteran forward.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Keylor Navas has shared a dressing room with some of the greatest players in soccer history, yet he has made a surprising choice when asked to name the most talented teammate of his career. Despite playing alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Costa Rican goalkeeper stunned many by snubbing the two icons and […]

Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes backed as Santos boss makes strong plea to Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti

Neymar’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes backed as Santos boss makes strong plea to Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti

l dream and the national team prepares for a new era under a high-profile coach. At club level, Neymar’s return has been met with excitement, curiosity, and cautious optimism, while the countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues to shape every decision in his recovery journey.

Vinicius to make shock comeback? Flamengo president sets the record straight with 10-word admission amid talk of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

Vinicius to make shock comeback? Flamengo president sets the record straight with 10-word admission amid talk of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League

With Vinicius Junior’s future under increasing scrutiny, speculation has intensified about whether he could leave Real Madrid, return to Flamengo, or even join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

How to watch LAFC vs Real España in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch LAFC vs Real España in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LAFC receive Real España in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo