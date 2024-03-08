The Cameroonian national team fired head coach Rigobert Song toward the month’s conclusion in February. Following the crushing Africa Cup of Nations exit, the federation took the decision.

Nigeria eliminated Cameroon from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in a heartbreaking round of 16. Their performance in the group stage was similarly lackluster. They just had one single victory against Gambia and a draw against Guinea to show for it.

As a result of their underwhelming performance, FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o decided not to extend Rigobert Song’s contract. Therefore, he left his position after two years.

The 40-year-old was certain to lose his job due to the disorganization and underperformance that characterized his time in charge. The squad has benefited much from Song’s contributions. However, the ex-Barcelona star lamented that they failed to achieve their goals while he was in charge.

“We have not achieved our objectives, and our executive committee and I do not see ourselves renewing the contract,” Eto’o told France 24.

“Song brought a lot to this team. Now we have to think about the future. In the next few days, the details of the recruitment process for a new Indomitable Lions coaching staff will be announced.”

Jurgen Klinsmann linked to Cameroon job

A letter from the Ministry of Sports, dated February 28, further confirmed the decision to split ways with Song. He said in the letter that the manager has not earned a new deal. The state, which pays Song’s salary, cannot sustain his position, according to Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

Song, a Cameroonian national team legend with 137 appearances, guided his team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. There, they advanced past Brazil but were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Reportedly, the media have linked Hugo Broos, the current head coach of Bafana Bafana and the 2017 African Cup of Nations champion, to the position of Cameroon. There have also been rumors that Toni Conceicao, who coached them at the 2021 AFCON, might be returning as well.

But, the current head coach position is up for grabs. Thus, the names of Jurgen Klinsmann of Germany and Raymond Domenech and Antoine Kombouare of France have just surfaced as possible candidates for the Cameroon job.

Sports World Ghana adds that the Indomitable Lions are close to confirming one of these illustrious coaches as their next head coach.

What could the German bring to Cameroon?

Former German player Jurgen Klinsmann won the 1990 World Cup with the Nationalelf. After leading South Korea to a disappointing performance in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the Tigers of Asia let him go.

The 72-year-old Raymond Domenech led France to the 2006 World Cup finals against Italy during his tenure as coach from 2004 to 2010. His last tenure as manager of Nantes came to an end during the 2020-21 campaign.

Another one of the candidates being considered to succeed Rigobert Song is Antoine Kombouare, a 62-year-old born in Noumea, New Caledonia. Kombouare has a long list of teams under his belt as a coach, including Paris Saint-Germain, Lens, and Strasbourg.

