Brazil vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Minute by Minute Coverage of 2026 International Friendly

The international window brings a strong matchup in Orlando as Brazil face Croatia. This match was set for today at 8 PM ET, with Brazil coming off a loss to France and Croatia coming off a win over Colombia.

Watch Brazil vs Croatia live on Fubo

This match will be the last chance for Carlo Ancelotti to work with his players. The attack may look very different from what the Italian manager wants, as Raphinha has been ruled out with an injury that could keep him out for more than a month. However, Vinicius may also be absent with a muscle issue that has been bothering him.

In Croatia, things are more settled as Zlatko Dalić has been the manager for many years. Not having as many players to choose from as Brazil does make things easier, but his work has been strong in major tournaments. They can be a tough test for any team.