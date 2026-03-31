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Brazil vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Minute by Minute Coverage of 2026 International Friendly

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Casemiro and Modric are the captains
© Michael Owens/Getty Images Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesCasemiro and Modric are the captains

The international window brings a strong matchup in Orlando as Brazil face Croatia. This match was set for today at 8 PM ET, with Brazil coming off a loss to France and Croatia coming off a win over Colombia.

Watch Brazil vs Croatia live on Fubo

This match will be the last chance for Carlo Ancelotti to work with his players. The attack may look very different from what the Italian manager wants, as Raphinha has been ruled out with an injury that could keep him out for more than a month. However, Vinicius may also be absent with a muscle issue that has been bothering him.

In Croatia, things are more settled as Zlatko Dalić has been the manager for many years. Not having as many players to choose from as Brazil does make things easier, but his work has been strong in major tournaments. They can be a tough test for any team.

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Stadium

The match venue is Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. It has a capacity of 60,000.

Where to watch

You can watch Brazil vs Croatia on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes in the USA.

Welcome

Welcome to live coverage of the international friendly Brazil vs Croatia.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Brazil vs Croatia: Projected lineups for 2026 international friendly

Brazil vs Croatia: Projected lineups for 2026 international friendly

The projected lineups for the international friendly match Brazil vs Croatia.

How to watch Brazil vs Croatia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Brazil vs Croatia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Brazil will face Croatia in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff time and how to watch the match on TV or through streaming platforms in the United States.

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Vinicius in doubt for Croatia clash, adding to Brazil worries after Raphinha’s injury as early diagnosis emerges

The spotlight on Brazil has intensified dramatically in recent days, with Vinicius Junior and Raphinha unexpectedly finding themselves at the center of growing uncertainty.

Colombia vs Croatia: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly

Colombia vs Croatia: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly

The lineups for the match between Colombia and Croatia in an international friendly.

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