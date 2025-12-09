Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

How to watch Inter vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesHugo Ekitike of Liverpool
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter vs Liverpool
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 3pm ET / 12pm PT • Tuesday, December 9, 2025
WHERE Paramount+ and ViX
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of the marquee showdowns of Matchday 6 brings together two European heavyweights with Champions League pedigrees and quarterfinal stakes firmly on the line. Liverpool enter the contest under pressure, sitting on nine points and just one shy of the final qualification spots, making a result at San Siro essential as their margin for error continues to shrink.

Inter Milan arrive in strong position after collecting 12 points from a possible 15, but the job isn’t finished yet, as the Italian side still need a victory to officially lock in a place among the last eight. With both clubs chasing different objectives and little separating them, this clash has all the ingredients of a high-intensity, must-watch night in Europe.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic delivers nine-word mic-drop warning to Inter, Juventus, and other Serie A rivals after deciding Derby della Madonnina

Christian Pulisic delivers nine-word mic-drop warning to Inter, Juventus, and other Serie A rivals after deciding Derby della Madonnina

After the match, the American offered a nine-word warning aimed directly at Inter, Juventus, and the rest of Serie A. And his rivals will not enjoy hearing it.

Christian Pulisic goal helps AC Milan win derby as Luka Modrić extends career derby record vs. Inter

Christian Pulisic goal helps AC Milan win derby as Luka Modrić extends career derby record vs. Inter

Whit Christian Pulisic's winning goal against Inter, AC Milan star Luka Modric has extended his incredible career derby record.

Christian Pulisic returns to the starting XI: Confirmed lineups for first Inter vs. AC Milan clash in 25-26 Serie A

Christian Pulisic returns to the starting XI: Confirmed lineups for first Inter vs. AC Milan clash in 25-26 Serie A

With Christian Pulisic returning to the starting lineup after his injury, Inter Milan and AC Milan are clashing for the city derby in the 25-26 Serie A.

Lionel Messi sets all-time MLS record after being named 2025 MVP for his Inter Miami performances

Lionel Messi sets all-time MLS record after being named 2025 MVP for his Inter Miami performances

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi was selected as the 2025 Most Valuable Player of Major League Soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo