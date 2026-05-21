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Erling Haaland headlines Norway’s 2026 World Cup roster

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Haaland leads his country with goals
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesHaaland leads his country with goals

The 2026 World Cup will finally give Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard the chance to represent his country against the best teams in the world as Norway manager Stale Solbakken announced the 26 players looking to make history.

After some frustrating qualifying campaigns in the past kept them out, Norway are back in the tournament for the first time since 1998. The expansion to 48 teams helped, but they also had an excellent run to earn their place.

Their European qualifying group included a major name like Italy, who were clearly outplayed by Norway before being eliminated in the playoffs. This team could be a dangerous one with Haaland not alone, as he is also joined by Alexander Sorloth.

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The squad

Goalkeepers: Orjan Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford) and Sander Tangvik (Hamburg)

Odegaard has been the leader (Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

Odegaard has been the leader (Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer (Brentford), Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt), Henrik Falchener (Viking), Sondre Langas (Derby County), Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Leo Ostigard (Genoa)

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on alert as Group I rival Senegal reveals loaded 2026 World Cup squad led by Sadio Mane

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Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on alert as Group I rival Senegal reveals loaded 2026 World Cup squad led by Sadio Mane

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard (Rangers), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Sander Berge (Fulham), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo/Glimt), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) and Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

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Forwards: Erling Braut Haaland (Manchester City), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) and Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid)

The group

Norway did not get an easy draw as they were placed in Group I, where they are set to face Iraq on June 16, Senegal on June 22 and France on June 26.

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