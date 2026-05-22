Pep Guardiola drops major hint about his next chapter after Manchester City exit amid historic Premier League success

Pep Guardiola has officially confirmed that his remarkable era with Manchester City is coming to an end, closing one of the most dominant managerial reigns England has ever witnessed. After a decade filled with trophies, tactical revolutions, and relentless success, the Spaniard now prepares to take the next step as the soccer world wonders what comes next for the coach who changed the modern game forever.

The announcement immediately sent shockwaves across the Premier League, with rivals, supporters, and former players reflecting on Guardiola’s enormous impact. From transforming Manchester City into a global powerhouse to forcing every title challenger to raise its standards, Guardiola leaves behind a legacy that stretches far beyond silverware.

When Guardiola arrived in England in 2016 after successful spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, many questioned whether his style could survive the intensity of the Premier League. Ten years later, those doubts feel almost impossible to remember.

Under the Spaniard, Manchester City collected 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League crown, multiple domestic cups, and a historic continental treble in 2023. More importantly, the club became the benchmark every rival desperately tried to reach.

Beyond trophies, Guardiola’s greatest contribution may be the way he reshaped soccer thinking in England. His positional play, use of inverted full-backs, and constant tactical experimentation influenced managers across the league and even grassroots soccer.

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Guardiola explains why the time felt right

The emotional weight of Guardiola’s departure became clear during his final press conference before facing Aston Villa. The City manager admitted the decision had been building internally for quite some time. “I am really satisfied, I don’t know the right words. Happy, proud. The experience of my life,” Guardiola said.

The Spaniard also revealed the emotional toll of coaching continuously for nearly two decades. “I need to breathe a little bit and relax. It’ll be a while, that is my feeling right now,” he explained.

The 55-year-old stressed that the club also needed a fresh voice moving forward. “I think the club needs a new manager, new energy with these incredible players that we have right now, and you start to write another chapter,” he said.

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What Guardiola’s future now looks like

While speculation immediately linked Guardiola with several national teams and elite clubs around Europe, the Spaniard ruled out an immediate return to coaching after leaving Manchester City. Instead, he plans to step away from the constant pressure of the touchline after years of managing matches every few days. “Rest. No plans to train for a while. Otherwise, I would be here. I need to step back. I will not train for a while,” Guardiola confirmed.

At the same time, Manchester City announced that the manager will remain connected to the wider City Football Group structure as a Global Ambassador. In that role, he is expected to offer technical guidance and support projects involving clubs such as New York City, Girona, and Yokohama F. Marinos.

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Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Guardiola made it clear he wanted to stay emotionally tied to the organization even if he is no longer making daily soccer decisions. “I would love to continue to be part of this club. Not manager action, I will take absolutely zero decisions in that. Just to be part of the club,” he explained.

The Citizens are already preparing major tributes to honour Guardiola’s contribution. They have officially confirmed that a stand at the Etihad Stadium will carry his name, while a statue is also planned outside the ground.

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