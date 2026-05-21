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Al Nassr vs Damac LIVE updates: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace to near his first-ever Saudi Pro League title (4-1)

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Al Nassr have managed to remain one of the most consistent teams. Not only have they excelled offensively, but they have also stood out defensively. With this in mind, they have a great opportunity to be crowned champions of the Saudi Pro League. However, they must defeat Damac, who are fighting to avoid relegation. For this reason, the match is expected to be highly competitive, as both sides need the victory.

Damac have suffered quite a lot throughout the season without a star-studded squad. Sitting in 15th place in the standings, they are only two points above the relegation zone. With this in mind, they need a victory against Al Nassr FC to distance themselves from Al Riyadh SC and remain in the Saudi Pro League. However, head coach Fábio Carille has struggled to find defensive balance, so they could suffer significantly against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

Even though they come from a defeat against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two, Al Nassr, led by Jorge Jesus, arrive as clear favorites to beat Damac FC. While they will be without Marcelo Brozović, they still rely on Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix, who both provide strong attacking output. In addition, Mohamed Simakan and Íñigo Martínez can stabilize the defensive line, making things difficult for Fábio Carille’s side.

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84' - Al Nassr announce substitutions (4-1)

Looking to regain the control of the game, Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus has decided to take off Ayman Yaya. In his place, Angelo Gabriel gets in, giving the game more dynamism.

81'- GOOOOOOOOAL OF CRISTIANO RONALDO FOR AL NASSR (4-1)

Following a solid collective play from Kingsley Coman, he passes the ball in the right corner of the area to Cristiano Ronaldo. With his impressive shoot, the veteran striker scores a brace, beating again Kewin. 

78' - Sadio Mane remains as Al Nassr best player (3-1)

Throughout the game, Sadio Mané has remained the most influential player. Not only did he score the crucial goal that turned the game around, but he has also been instrumental in the team’s overall play. With his speed and excellent passing, the Senegalese forward receives the most passes, setting up numerous opportunities for João Félix and Cristiano.

73' - Damac manage to apply high pressure on Al Nassr (3-1)

Unlike the first half, Damac have been able to apply high press to Al Nassr, chasing a comeback in the game.

68'- Al Nassr struggle to control the pace of the game (3-1)

Despite scoring two goals in the second half, Al Nassr are struggling to control the pace of the game. Ayman Yahya’s lack of involvement is giving Damac hope of tying the game, as they’re creating more scoring opportunities in a match that’s once again evenly matched.

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62' - GOOOOOOAL OF CRISTIANO RONALDO FOR AL NASSR (3-1)

Taking a narrowed free kick, Cristiano Ronaldo scores a huge goal for Al Nassr, beating Kewin of Damac.

60' Damac announces substitutions (2-1)

Looking a comeback, Damac head coach Fabio Carille has decided to take off Dhari Al Anazi, Hassan Ali Rabeaand Arielson. In their place, David Kaiki, Yakou Meïté and Yahya Naji get in.

58'- GOOOOOOOOOOAL OF MORLAYE SYLLA FOR DAMAC (2-1)

Despite Bento's great level, Morlaye Sylla reached to score the penalty kick, giving Damac a chance to dream to tie the game.

57' - Damac receives a penalty kick 2-0)

Following an irregular hand from Mohamed Simakan, Damac receives a penalty kick, after the referee checked the VAR.

52' - GOOOOOOOOAL OF KINGSLEY COMAN FOR AL NASSR (2-0)

After receiving the ball on the right wing, Kingsley Coman dribbled past the defenders, playing a one-two with Abdullah Alkhaibari. He then received the ball again and lined up a powerful shot, beating Damac’s goalkeeper with a stunning goal.

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50' - Damac chase to tie the game (1-0)

Unlike the first half, Damac have been shinning ofensively. Not only they overcome Al Nassr's high press, but also have been enoying with more scoring chances.

Second half underway!

Al Nassr vs Damac 2025-26 Saudi Pro League second half is underway.

Halftime! Al Nassr (1) vs Damac (0)

As expected, Al Nassr and Damac started the game with a fairly attacking approach. While Jorge Jesus’s team focused on playing down the wings, Fabio Carille’s team exploited gaps in the opposing defense, creating scoring chances. Despite this, neither side seemed close to scoring, as both teams struggled to control the midfield. However, Sadio Mané’s goal changed everything.

Following a corner kick by Joao Felix, the Senegalese star scored a crucial header, beating the opposing defense. With that, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team took center stage against a retreating Damac. With greater control in midfield and by slowing down the pace of the game, they managed to pressure their opponent, shutting down any chance of Damac scoring the equalizer.

40' - Al Nassr recover the control of the game (1-0)

After Sadio Mané scored the first goal, Al Nassr managed to regain control of the game as Damac dropped back. With the lead, they are in no hurry to control the pace of the game, giving them a clear advantage in these minutes.

34' GOOOOOOOAL OF SADIO MANE FOR AL NASSR (1-0)

After a great corner kick from Joao Felix, Sadio Mane gets into Damac's area UNMARKED, having time to head the ball calmly and score the goal.

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31'- Damac's defensive struggles are exploited by Joao Felix and Sadio Mane (0-0)

Although the game has been fairly even, Damac have been making quite a few defensive mistakes. Not only are they failing to apply aggressive pressure, but they’re also leaving Joao Felix unmarked because they’re focused on marking Cristiano Ronaldo. As a result, the 26-year-old star is moving freely, taking advantage of Sadio Mane’s great crosses to get shots on goal or set up Cristiano.

26'- Abdullah Alkhaibari shine amid Ayman Yaya struggles at Al Nassr (0-0)

Throughout the match, Al Nassr have looked far less assured in their  style of play, as Brozovic’s absence has left a noticeable lack of creativity. Despite this, Abdullah Alkhaibari has shone with his defensive solidity, cutting off the opponent’s attacks and creating scoring opportunities. This stands in stark contrast to Ayman Yaya, who has looked quite lost and has had little impact on the game.

21' - Al Nassr recover the protagonism (0-0)

After a rough start to the game, Al Nassr seem to be successfully pressing Damac high up the field. Thanks to Joao Felix’s brilliance, they’ve managed to take control of the game and create more scoring opportunities. However, the wings remain the only source of attack for Jorge Jesus’s team, making every scoring chance more difficult.

16' - Abdullah Alkhaibari nears Al Nassr goal (0-0)

After a tight corner kick by Joao Felix, the Damac goalkeeper parried the ball, but Abdullah Alkhaibari picked up the rebound and fired a powerful shot toward the goal. However, the shot went just wide, wasting a great opportunity.

15'- Joao Félix forced to play as midfielder at Al Nassr (0-0)

With Brozovic out, Al Nassr turned to Ayman Yaya in midfield, hoping he would take charge. However, they were unable to dominate early on, forcing Joao Félix to drop back into midfield to retrieve the ball. Damac stifled the runs of Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman down the wings, allowing the Portuguese player to emerge as a key creative force.

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10' - Marcelo Brozovic's absence is harsh on Al Nassr game (0-0)

Marcelo Brozovic's absence is being keenly felt at Al Nassr. Without the Croatian star in midfield, they have lost control of the game, relying solely on play down the wings. Abdullah Alkhaibari and Ayman Yaya don't provide much control of the game, but they do apply high pressure. Despite this, they have suffered a significant lack of creativity, with Joao Felix having to drop deeper than expected.

5'- Both Al Nassr and Damac are playing an attacking game (0-0)

As expected, Al Nassr and Damac have started the game with an attacking mindset. Head coach Jorge Jesus’s team is already pressing high up the field and looking to create openings through the center of the defense. Similarly, head coach Fábio Carille’s team is playing an attractive style of soccer, relying on long balls and speed, as they seek to mask their defensive weaknesses by creating scoring opportunities.

0'- The match has kicked off

Al Nassr vs Damac Second Leg 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash is already underway at Al-Awwal Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to ending his league title drought

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most successful players in history, shining with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. However, he won his last league title in 2020 with the Italian side, and it has now been six years since his last one. Needing just one win against Damac today, the veteran forward would be crowned champion of the Saudi Pro League, capping off his legendary career.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on track to lose the Golden Boot to Ivan Toney

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has remained Al Nassr’s most influential player. Under head coach Jorge Jesus, the veteran forward has taken on a new role, focusing solely on playing as a target man in the box. Since this change in role, he has scored 26 goals, making him the team’s top scorer. However, he appears to be losing the Golden Boot to Ivan Toney.

Ivan Toney has managed to remain the top scorer of the season in the Saudi Pro League. Playing for Al Ahli, the English forward has scored 32 goals, putting him well ahead of the Portuguese player. Close behind him is Julian Quiñones with 30 goals for Al Qadisiyah.

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How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr win, draw, or loss vs Damac could affect the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title race

Following their recent draw against Al Hilal, Al Nassr head into the match against Damac with only a few possible scenarios left to secure the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League championship. With that in mind, we’ll break down the three possible scenarios for the match against Damac.

  • What happens if Al-Nassr win against Damac?

If Al Nassr defeat Damac, they will be crowned champions of the 2025 Saudi Pro League. With 86 points, they would no longer depend on the outcome of the match between Al Hilal and Al-Fayha, ending a long drought without winning this title. In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo would win his first official title in the Middle East, a milestone in his sporting career.

  • What happens if Al-Nassr draw against Damac?

In case Al Nassr and Damac draw in today’s match, Jorge Jesus’s team would face an uphill battle to claim the Saudi Pro League title if Al Hilal defeats Al-Fayha. With both teams tied at 84 points, goal difference would determine the league champion, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is at a disadvantage and would miss out on this golden opportunity.

  • What happens if Al-Nassr lose against Damac?

A Damac victory over Al Nassr would seriously jeopardize Cristiano Ronaldo’s first title in the Middle East. Head coach Jorge Jesus would have to hope for an Al Hilal loss to Al-Fayha, as that would keep the standings as they are, securing the title for him after several years. However, if Al Hilal wins its match, Al Nassr would lose any chance of winning the league.

Damac also announce starting lineup vs Al Nassr

Like Al Nassr FC, Damac face the tough absence of Abdullah Al-Qahtani in midfield. However, head coach Fábio Carille maintains his hopes in Valentín Vada, who emerges as the team’s best creative and scoring outlet. In addition, Jamal Harkass and Abdelkader Bedrane will be in charge of leading the defense, a major challenge against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

Considering this, they will lineup as follows: Kewin; Sanousi Al-Hawsawi, Jamal Harkass, Abdelkader Bedrane, Abdulrahman Al-Obaid; Tariq Abdullah, Morlaye Sylla, Valentín Vada, Dhari Al Anazi, Arielson, Jonathan Okita.

Al Nassr announce starting lineup vs Damac

With the absentees of Marcelo Brozovic and Sultan Al-Ghannam, Al Nassr have announced their starting lineup, including Saad Al Nasser in the midfield. Leading the offense, head coach Jorge Jesus has decided to bet again for Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Félix. Looking to boost their chances, Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane will shine in the wings, as they need a victory to crown as 2025-26 Saudi Pro League winners.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Al Nassr vs Damac game is set to start at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am

You can watch the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title-defining clash live on Fubo here.

Al Nassr face Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Al Nassr and Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free-kick goal to move Al Nassr closer to SPL title

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free-kick goal to move Al Nassr closer to SPL title

In the title decisive game of the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo scored an outstanding free kick goal to push Al Nassr closer to secure the title.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Despite their recent draw against Al Hilal, Al Nassr remain a strong contender to win the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. However, they must secure a victory today against Damac. To that end, fans are keeping a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo, as he could be the difference-maker in terms of scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Golden Boot three-peat yet still gets last laugh over Ivan Toney as Al-Nassr star’s legendary Saudi Pro League record survives

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Golden Boot three-peat yet still gets last laugh over Ivan Toney as Al-Nassr star’s legendary Saudi Pro League record survives

Ivan Toney pushed the race all the way to the final matchday with Al-Ahli, but despite his impressive scoring form, the English striker could not erase one of the most iconic individual achievements in Saudi Pro League history.

How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr win, draw, or loss vs Damac could affect the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title race

How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr win, draw, or loss vs Damac could affect the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title race

After months of twists, late drama, and pressure-filled nights, Al-Nassr enters the final matchday sitting top of the table with 83 points, while Al-Hilal remains right behind on 81, ahead of its simultaneous clash against Al-Fayha.

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