Al Nassr vs Damac LIVE updates: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace to near his first-ever Saudi Pro League title (4-1)

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Al Nassr have managed to remain one of the most consistent teams. Not only have they excelled offensively, but they have also stood out defensively. With this in mind, they have a great opportunity to be crowned champions of the Saudi Pro League. However, they must defeat Damac, who are fighting to avoid relegation. For this reason, the match is expected to be highly competitive, as both sides need the victory.

Damac have suffered quite a lot throughout the season without a star-studded squad. Sitting in 15th place in the standings, they are only two points above the relegation zone. With this in mind, they need a victory against Al Nassr FC to distance themselves from Al Riyadh SC and remain in the Saudi Pro League. However, head coach Fábio Carille has struggled to find defensive balance, so they could suffer significantly against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

Even though they come from a defeat against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two, Al Nassr, led by Jorge Jesus, arrive as clear favorites to beat Damac FC. While they will be without Marcelo Brozović, they still rely on Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix, who both provide strong attacking output. In addition, Mohamed Simakan and Íñigo Martínez can stabilize the defensive line, making things difficult for Fábio Carille’s side.