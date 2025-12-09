Trending topics:
Lionel Messi sets all-time MLS record after being named 2025 MVP for his Inter Miami performances

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates a victory.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates a victory.

Inter Miami closed out an exceptional 2025 by winning the Major League Soccer title after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final. Lionel Messi was the team’s undisputed star, earning him the league’s MVP award and a record never before achieved in MLS history.

“Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has been named the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, becoming the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons,” the league announced on Tuesday in a statement published on its official website.

Leo secured the trophy with a commanding lead over his competitors in the voting process, which included technical staff members from Major League Soccer clubs, media members, and current MLS players. A total of 70.43% of the votes went to Lionel Messi, while San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer finished far behind with 11.15%, followed by Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga with 7.27%.

The award for the Argentine forward is justified not only because he was the leader of the championship-winning team but also due to his remarkable numbers. He recorded 48 goal contributions during the regular season (29 goals and 19 assists), the second-highest total in league history.

In addition, those numbers allowed him to finish as both the league’s top scorer and top assist provider simultaneously, a feat previously achieved by only one other player in Major League Soccer: Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco in 2015 with Toronto FC.

* Developing story

