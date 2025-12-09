Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Lineups for 2025-26 Champions League showdown

Inter Milan have established themselves as one of the most consistent teams, maintaining a strong run of results. However, they are coming off a defeat in the 2025–26 Champions League against Atlético Madrid. For that reason, the Nerazzurri face Liverpool needing a win to stay among the top positions. Even so, the Reds also need a victory, as they arrive on a poor run and are looking for a turning point—making this a highly competitive match.

Although the Nerazzurri were surprisingly defeated by Atlético Madrid, they have managed to maintain a strong competitive rhythm in their recent games. Not only have they secured wins, but they have also delivered an impeccable offensive pace, scoring eleven goals in their last three games. If they manage to win today, Inter Milan could solidify their fourth-place position in the Champions League or even fight to climb higher.

Unlike the Italian side, Liverpool enter today’s match in full emergency mode. After winning only one of their last six games, the Reds find themselves far from the top spots in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Moreover, the decision to leave Mohamed Salah — one of their top three scorers despite his dip in form — out of the squad significantly weakens their attack.

Inter Milan predicted lineup vs. Liverpool

Ahead of today’s match against Liverpool, Inter Milan face the challenge of playing without Denzel Dumfries and Matteo Darmian, who are confirmed absences. Coach Cristian Chivu also remains uncertain about the availability of Manuel Akanji and Raffaele Di Gennaro. Despite these concerns, the Italian side retains its key players, including Federico Dimarco, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Nicolò Barella, and Lautaro Martínez.

Inter Milan players celebrating a goal vs. Como 1907 in Serie A.

With this in mind, Inter Milan’s potential lineup could be: Yann Sommer; Yann Bisseck, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Carlos Augusto, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrik Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Diego Simeone hints Inter Milan interest: President Beppe Marotta issues powerful reply to Argentine remarks

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Inter Milan

With Mohamed Salah’s already known absence, Liverpool approach today’s match with five confirmed absences: Cody Gakpo, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajcetic, and the Egyptian star. As a result, coach Arne Slot has limited rotation options, placing the team in a challenging situation. Nevertheless, the strong form of Dominik Szoboszlai and the recent improvement demonstrated by Florian Wirtz promise to make a difference.

Considering this, Liverpool could play as follows: Alisson Becker; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister; Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz.