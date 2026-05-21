How Cristiano Ronaldo heads into the 2026 World Cup after winning the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is putting the final touches on his preparation for the 2026 World Cup—a tournament that will in all likelihood be the swansong of his legendary international career. Fortuitously for Portugal, their captain enters the grand stage in excellent form, fresh off leading Al Nassr to the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League title.

The Portuguese icon was the undisputed star of the show in the final matchday’s 4-1 thrashing of Damac. Ronaldo scored a vital brace to emphatically snap a grueling three-year and four-month wait to lift his first official piece of silverware in Saudi Arabia.

From an individual standpoint, it was another stellar campaign for Ronaldo. He finished as the club’s top marksman, bagging 30 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

While he didn’t quite replicate the absurdly high volume of his previous two seasons—where he racked up 35 and 44 goals, respectively—the veteran forward remained incredibly lethal, maintaining an elite average of 0.81 goals per game.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy. (Getty Images)

While he ultimately steered his side to domestic league glory, Ronaldo finished third in the Saudi Pro League’s Golden Boot race. His 28 league goals placed him just behind Ivan Toney (30 goals) and the eventual winner, Julian Quiñones (33 goals), narrowly missing out on claiming the award for a third consecutive season.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo scores 65th career free-kick goal in Al Nassr win but still trails Lionel Messi’s record

Continental heartbreak remains a blemish

Despite the domestic triumph, a massive thorn in Cristiano’s side will undoubtedly be his inability to secure continental glory with Al Nassr. After failing to conquer the AFC Champions League Elite in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons—the latter of which ended in a painful semifinal exit—Ronaldo had a golden opportunity to claim the AFC Champions League Two crown this term.

Al Nassr mounted a spectacular campaign, entering the final against Gamba Osaka on the back of a perfect winning streak. However, the Japanese side pulled off a stunning 1-0 upset right in front of the Alawwal Park faithful, leaving Ronaldo empty-handed on the international club stage once again.

Final preparations for the 2026 World Cup

With the mission of securing his first official Middle Eastern trophy finally accomplished, Cristiano’s focus now shifts entirely to the Portuguese national team and his impending historic run in North America.

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The forward arrives with excellent match sharpness under his belt, having featured in 37 matches across all fronts. He missed just four games all season (two with Al Nassr and two international friendlies with Portugal) due to a hamstring injury, while he also missed seven games during the initial stages of the AFC Champions League Two after manager Jorge Jesus opted to rest him.

see also 2026 World Cup: Portugal coach Roberto Martinez rules out ‘special treatment’ for Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo seeking the ultimate international glory

There is absolutely no doubt that Cristiano will touch down in North America with a singular, driving obsession: leading Portugal to the first World Cup title in the nation’s history. This would far from be the first major honor he has brought to his country.

Under his leadership, Portugal first claimed Euro 2016 by defeating host nation France in the final, followed by UEFA Nations League triumphs in both 2019 and 2025, overcoming the Netherlands and Spain, respectively. Now, Ronaldo chases the elusive, final piece of his immortal trophy cabinet—a crowning achievement that Portugal would never, ever forget.

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