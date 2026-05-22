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Cristiano Ronaldo wins league titles in four different countries: How close is he to the all-time record?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

This week, Cristiano Ronaldo finally ended his drought of official titles with Al Nassr by winning the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title. The achievement also brought him closer to another milestone in his professional career.

Ronaldo has now won league titles in four different countries, something not many players in soccer history have accomplished. However, that is still not enough to set a new record, as several stars have managed to win league championships in five different countries.

The only league where CR7 played without winning the title was Portugal’s Primeira Liga. He spent just one season there, during the 2002-03 campaign, when Sporting CP finished third in the standings behind Porto and Benfica.

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In England, Ronaldo won the Premier League three consecutive times with Manchester United in 2007, 2008 and 2009. He later carried that success to Spain, winning two La Liga titles with Real Madrid in 2012 and 2017. Finally, with Juventus, he lifted Italy’s Serie A trophy in 2019 and 2020.

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Other players who won league titles in four different countries

With the Saudi Pro League title, Cristiano Ronaldo joined an exclusive group of stars who have won league championships in four different countries. Unsurprisingly, most of those cases are relatively recent, considering that rules regarding the number of foreign players clubs can sign have become more flexible over the years.

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Cristiano Ronaldo wins another title at 41: Full, updated list of his career trophies

Arjen Robben won league titles in the Netherlands (PSV Eindhoven), England (Chelsea), Spain (Real Madrid) and Germany (Bayern Munich). Rivaldo achieved the feat in Brazil (Palmeiras), Spain (Barcelona), Greece (Olympiacos) and Uzbekistan (Bunyodkor). Deco also did it in Portugal (Porto), Spain (Barcelona), England (Chelsea) and Brazil (Fluminense). Other players to accomplish it include Mark van Bommel, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jiri Jarosik.

The record of five different league titles

At 41 years old, and with a contract at Al Nassr running through June 30, 2027, it is difficult to imagine Cristiano Ronaldo taking on a new challenge in another country. That makes a fifth different league title — which would tie the all-time record — highly unlikely.

For now, only a select few players hold that mark. One of them is Joao Cancelo, who won league titles in Portugal (Benfica), Italy (Juventus), England (Manchester City), Germany (Bayern Munich) and Spain (Barcelona). Another active player with that record is Danilo, who achieved it in Brazil (Flamengo), Portugal (Porto), Spain (Real Madrid), Italy (Juventus) and England (Manchester City). Other examples include Robinho and Mateja Kezman.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
‘I know how much Cristiano Ronaldo suffers with this’: Joao Felix reflects on Al Nassr’s SPL title

‘I know how much Cristiano Ronaldo suffers with this’: Joao Felix reflects on Al Nassr’s SPL title

Joao Felix reflected on Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League title and the impact on Cristiano Ronaldo, stating "I know how much Cristiano Ronaldo suffers with this."

How Cristiano Ronaldo heads into the 2026 World Cup after winning the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr

How Cristiano Ronaldo heads into the 2026 World Cup after winning the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup, entering the tournament on a high note after capturing the Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces early setback after SPL title as coach Jorge Jesus announces Al Nassr departure

Cristiano Ronaldo faces early setback after SPL title as coach Jorge Jesus announces Al Nassr departure

Jorge Jesus will no longer coach Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr following the Saudi Pro League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo snaps career-longest club trophy drought as Al Nassr capture Saudi Pro League title

Cristiano Ronaldo snaps career-longest club trophy drought as Al Nassr capture Saudi Pro League title

Cristiano Ronaldo has captured his first official silverware with Al Nassr, bringing an end to a stubborn five-year club title drought that has followed the Portuguese superstar.

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