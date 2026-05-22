England takes major 2026 World Cup gamble without Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, and Phil Foden as Thomas Tuchel reveals reason for ruthless squad overhaul

England will head into the 2026 World Cup with several familiar stars watching from home after Thomas Tuchel left Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, and other major names out of his final 26-man squad. The decision has immediately sparked debate across English soccer, with the German manager making it clear that reputation alone would not secure a place on the plane to North America.

The squad announcement marks the beginning of a new era for the national team. Tuchel has chosen a group built around intensity, balance, and tactical discipline, while also placing trust in younger players and experienced figures he believes can handle the pressure of a long tournament.

England supporters were expecting difficult decisions, but few anticipated omissions on this scale. Palmer, Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, and Luke Shaw were all left out despite their importance in previous tournaments.

Instead, Tuchel selected players such as Ivan Toney, Djed Spence, Dan Burn, Kobbie Mainoo, and Noni Madueke, showing he values specific roles and chemistry over star power. The inclusion of Toney, who has scored 32 goals in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ahli, was one of the biggest surprises of the announcement.

England’s substitutions.

The Three Lions’ squad still contains elite talent through Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice. However, the overall shape of the group suggests Tuchel is prioritizing collective cohesion rather than assembling the most individually gifted names available.

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England squad in full and how Tuchel explained the omissions

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

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Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona/Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

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The England manager eventually explained the thinking behind his controversial decisions, insisting the World Cup would be won through unity rather than fame. “From day one, we were very clear that we are trying to select and build the best possible team, which is not necessarily to select and collect the 26 most talented players,” Tuchel said. “Teams win championships. It’s as simple as that.”

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The German coach believes England’s previous generations often relied too heavily on individual brilliance, and he now wants a squad fully committed to tactical discipline and team spirit. “I can assure every fan in the country that we have 26 100-per-cent committed players in camp with us who are ready to buy into their role on and off the pitch,” he added.

Tuchel also admitted the phone calls with the omitted players were emotional. “It was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult,” he explained. “I felt the emotion.”

Why Palmer and Foden missed out

The absences of Palmer and Foden have become the biggest talking point surrounding the squad. Both attacking midfielders were considered central figures for England’s future only a year ago, but inconsistent club campaigns ultimately damaged their chances.

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Foden struggled to reproduce his best form for Manchester City this season, while Palmer endured an injury-hit campaign with Chelsea. Tuchel already had Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, and Eberechi Eze occupying similar attacking spaces, which reduced room for additional creative midfielders.

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The manager hinted that positional balance played a huge role in the final selection. “We tried to have a balanced squad and not to bring five number 10s and make them play out of position,” Tuchel said. Under previous England managers, players of Palmer and Foden’s stature might still have travelled based on talent alone. Still, the new coach clearly wants every squad member to fit a precise tactical purpose.

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Harry Maguire left shocked and Ivan Toney’s surprise return

Perhaps the most emotional omission involved Harry Maguire. The Manchester United defender has been a regular figure in England tournaments for years and publicly admitted he was devastated after learning he would miss out. “I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision,” the Manchester United defender wrote on social media.

Dan Burn, Jarell Quansah, and Djed Spence all benefited from the manager’s willingness to reshape the defensive unit. It was another clear sign that Tuchel intends to move England into a different tactical cycle ahead of the tournament.

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While several stars were left out, Ivan Toney earned a shock recall after his prolific season in Saudi Arabia. Tuchel openly admitted the striker’s penalty-taking ability played a major role in the decision. “He’s a world-class penalty taker,” Tuchel explained. “He ticks some boxes that we wanted.”

Toney’s composure from the spot became famous during Euro 2024, and England clearly views him as a specialist weapon for knockout soccer. With Harry Kane expected to lead the line, Toney could become a crucial late-game option if matches go to extra time or penalties.