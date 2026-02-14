Trending topics:
Serie A
How to watch Inter vs Juventus in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Federico Dimarco of Inter
© Alessandro Sabattini/Getty ImagesFederico Dimarco of Inter
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter vs Juventus on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter vs Juventus
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, February 14, 2026
WHERE Paramount+ and DAZN
Match Overview

The Serie A spotlight turns to the Derby d’Italia as league leaders Inter Milan look to extend their advantage at the top of the table, entering the showdown with 58 points and a five-point cushion that could grow even larger with a statement result.

Standing in their way are Juventus, who are feeling the heat after a 2-2 draw with Lazio left them level on points with AS Roma and holding onto a Champions League place only on goal difference. With the title race tightening and European qualification on the line, this rivalry clash could dramatically reshape the standings.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
