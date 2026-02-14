Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Projected lineups for Al Fateh vs. Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League is entering its decisive stretch, and the battle at the top of the table is growing increasingly intense. Al Nassr are determined to fight until the end, and to do that, they need a win this Saturday against Al Fateh. Cristiano Ronaldo once again commands the spotlight.

The Portuguese forward was at the center of widespread speculation in recent weeks after declining to play for Al Nassr in their previous two Saudi Pro League matches, reportedly as a way to express his dissatisfaction with the Public Investment Fund over transfer market decisions.

Although Al Nassr still managed to win those matchups against Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad, Ronaldo’s absence was noticeable and contributed to efforts to reach a peaceful resolution. After two weeks, the situation was finally clarified, and CR7 agreed to return to action this Saturday against Al Fateh.

As a result, head coach Jorge Jesus will once again have his biggest star available as Al Nassr look to secure another victory and remain within striking distance of the top of the standings. Al Hilal currently lead the league after defeating Al Ettifaq 2-0 on Friday, with Al Ahli three points behind them. Al Nassr sit one point behind the latter, but have played one fewer match, meaning a win on Saturday could move them even closer to the summit.

Probable lineup for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return is undoubtedly the biggest news for Al Nassr heading into Saturday’s match. His presence allows Jorge Jesus to field his primary attacking weapons once again, making his squad one of the most dangerous in the Saudi Pro League.

The projected starting lineup for Al Nassr against Al Fateh is: Bento; Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Nawaf Boushal; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al Khaibari; Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Probable lineup for Al Fateh

Al Fateh find themselves in a very different position than Al Nassr. They currently sit 10th in the standings with 24 points, 29 behind league leaders Al Hilal. With the title race realistically out of reach, they will look to make a statement against Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

The projected starting lineup for Al Fateh against Al Nassr is: Fernando Pacheco; Abdulaziz Al Suwailem, Marwane Saadane, Jorge Fernandes, Saeed Baattia; Naif Masoud, Zaydou Youssouf, Sofiane Bendebka; Matias Vargas, Wesley Delgado, Fahad Aqeel Al Zubaidi.

