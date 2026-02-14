Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Projected lineups for Al Fateh vs. Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to a Saudi Pro League match.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to a Saudi Pro League match.

The Saudi Pro League is entering its decisive stretch, and the battle at the top of the table is growing increasingly intense. Al Nassr are determined to fight until the end, and to do that, they need a win this Saturday against Al Fateh. Cristiano Ronaldo once again commands the spotlight.

The Portuguese forward was at the center of widespread speculation in recent weeks after declining to play for Al Nassr in their previous two Saudi Pro League matches, reportedly as a way to express his dissatisfaction with the Public Investment Fund over transfer market decisions.

Although Al Nassr still managed to win those matchups against Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad, Ronaldo’s absence was noticeable and contributed to efforts to reach a peaceful resolution. After two weeks, the situation was finally clarified, and CR7 agreed to return to action this Saturday against Al Fateh.

As a result, head coach Jorge Jesus will once again have his biggest star available as Al Nassr look to secure another victory and remain within striking distance of the top of the standings. Al Hilal currently lead the league after defeating Al Ettifaq 2-0 on Friday, with Al Ahli three points behind them. Al Nassr sit one point behind the latter, but have played one fewer match, meaning a win on Saturday could move them even closer to the summit.

ronaldo jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr (R)

Probable lineup for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return is undoubtedly the biggest news for Al Nassr heading into Saturday’s match. His presence allows Jorge Jesus to field his primary attacking weapons once again, making his squad one of the most dangerous in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo faces 2026 summer blow as vital Al-Nassr teammate eyes exit in search of regular playing time

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo faces 2026 summer blow as vital Al-Nassr teammate eyes exit in search of regular playing time

The projected starting lineup for Al Nassr against Al Fateh is: Bento; Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Nawaf Boushal; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al Khaibari; Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Probable lineup for Al Fateh

Al Fateh find themselves in a very different position than Al Nassr. They currently sit 10th in the standings with 24 points, 29 behind league leaders Al Hilal. With the title race realistically out of reach, they will look to make a statement against Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

The projected starting lineup for Al Fateh against Al Nassr is: Fernando Pacheco; Abdulaziz Al Suwailem, Marwane Saadane, Jorge Fernandes, Saeed Baattia; Naif Masoud, Zaydou Youssouf, Sofiane Bendebka; Matias Vargas, Wesley Delgado, Fahad Aqeel Al Zubaidi.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal at 41 for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League return vs. Al Fateh

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal at 41 for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League return vs. Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener for Al Nassr against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces 2026 summer blow as vital Al-Nassr teammate eyes exit in search of regular playing time

Cristiano Ronaldo faces 2026 summer blow as vital Al-Nassr teammate eyes exit in search of regular playing time

As the club balances star power, domestic expectations, and squad competition, a major development is quietly unfolding behind the scenes, and it could see a crucial teammate depart in search of regular playing time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Al Nassr teammate reveals hidden Saudi Pro League struggles: ‘I’d never said this before’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Al Nassr teammate reveals hidden Saudi Pro League struggles: ‘I’d never said this before’

A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr spoke about the challenges he faced during his time in the Saudi Pro League.

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad in La Liga?

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad in La Liga?

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in La Liga, and Kylian Mbappe is not in the starting lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo