How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC
|WHAT
|Leagues Cup 2025 season
|WHEN
|8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, August 27, 2025
|WHERE
|MLS Season Pass
|STREAM
Match Overview
The Leagues Cup semifinals bring another sizzling showdown in the Florida Derby as Inter Miami takes on Orlando City SC. Lionel Messi and the Miami squad are looking to rebound after a shaky performance in their most recent clash with their archrivals.
Meanwhile, Orlando enter brimming with confidence following a commanding 4-1 triumph over their state rivals just a couple of weeks ago. With both sides hungry for a trophy, expect a fast-paced, hard-fought battle full of drama and high stakes.
Details on how to watch
MLS Season Pass
is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
MLS Season Pass
is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.