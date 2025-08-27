Trending topics:
Leagues Cup
How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC
WHAT Leagues Cup 2025 season
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, August 27, 2025
WHERE MLS Season Pass
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

The Leagues Cup semifinals bring another sizzling showdown in the Florida Derby as Inter Miami takes on Orlando City SC. Lionel Messi and the Miami squad are looking to rebound after a shaky performance in their most recent clash with their archrivals.

Meanwhile, Orlando enter brimming with confidence following a commanding 4-1 triumph over their state rivals just a couple of weeks ago. With both sides hungry for a trophy, expect a fast-paced, hard-fought battle full of drama and high stakes.

Details on how to watch

MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
