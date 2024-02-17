Our Leagues Cup TV Schedule has all the listings for the annual tournament featuring clubs from the USA’s Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX.

Started in 2019 as a replacement for the old SuperLiga competition, the tournament is an opportunity for teams from the top two leagues in North America to come together. Originally, this was a competition that only featured select teams from each league. In fact, in both 2019 and 2021, the competitions had just eight teams playing single-elimination bracket.

However, starting with the 2023 edition of the tournament, the competition expands vastly. The tournament is set to include every team in MLS and Liga MX. Therefore, with the inclusion of St. Louis City SC, 47 teams compete in the competition.

Both MLS and Liga MX pause their respective seasons for an entire month. Plus, there are legitimate prizes at stake. The winner of the Leagues Cup clinches a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16. The runner-up and third-place finisher earn a spot in the CCL opening round for the following year.

However, if you are reading this in preparation of the 2022 Leagues Cup, there is not a bracket style. Instead, it is more of a preview for the 2023 Leagues Cup.

How To Watch Leagues Cup

Originally Leagues Cup was an eight-team mini tournament, and in 2022 is a one-time “Showcase” event with only a few matches due to schedule congestion. But starting in 2023 it will be expanded to include every club in Liga MX and MLS, and will be an official part of the new Concacaf club ecosystem, with the tournament sending it’s champion and 2nd/3rd place sides to the following year’s Champions League.

The revamped tournament will take place in the summer, during a month-long break in both league’s seasons.

Leagues Cup TV schedule

