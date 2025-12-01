Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Colombian Torneo Finalizacion
Comments

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Colombian Torneo Finalizacion

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Marcos Mina of America De Cali
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesMarcos Mina of America De Cali
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali
WHAT 2025 Colombian Torneo Finalizacion
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Monday, December 1, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, Fubo Latino 2 and RCN Nuestra Tele
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

America de Cali and Independiente Medellin square off in a high-pressure Group A showdown that carries major implications for the semifinal quadrangular. America enters the night with a chance to tighten the title chase by reaching seven points and closing in on Junior.

On the other hand, Medellin show up knowing their season hangs in the balance—anything less than a full three points could leave them buried and essentially eliminated. With one side trying to climb into contention and the other fighting to keep their hopes alive, this matchup is primed for intensity from the opening whistle.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Xabi Alonso seems to be facing problems: Some Real Madrid players reportedly keep growing doubts with the coach

Xabi Alonso seems to be facing problems: Some Real Madrid players reportedly keep growing doubts with the coach

Although Xabi Alonso's relationship with Vinicius Jr. seems to have improved, he reportedly continues to face issues in the locker room. In fact, a select group of Real Madrid players supposedly remain unconvinced by the Spaniard's work since he joined the team.

Eduardo Camavinga tempted to leave Real Madrid: The Frenchman has reportedly become a top target for a Premier League team

Eduardo Camavinga tempted to leave Real Madrid: The Frenchman has reportedly become a top target for a Premier League team

Xabi Alonso has managed to implement a new sporting project since his arrival at Real Madrid. Although Eduardo Camavinga has regularly featured in the rotation, he has not been an undisputed starter. Given this, a major Premier League team has set its sights on him.

Sergio Ramos’ ‘last dance’ at Real Madrid? Spain legend reacts amid imminent Monterrey exit

Sergio Ramos’ ‘last dance’ at Real Madrid? Spain legend reacts amid imminent Monterrey exit

With his departure from Monterrey being imminent, Sergio Ramos reacted to the idea of a "last dance" at Real Madrid.

Ronald Araújo makes final decision with Barcelona on recovery plan after red card vs. Chelsea and training absence

Ronald Araújo makes final decision with Barcelona on recovery plan after red card vs. Chelsea and training absence

Following his red card against Chelsea and being absent since then, Ronald Araújo and FC Barcelona have made a final decision on his recovery plan.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo