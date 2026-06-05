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How to watch Slovakia vs Montenegro match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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David Strelec of Slovakia
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesDavid Strelec of Slovakia
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Slovakia vs Montenegro on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Slovakia vs Montenegro
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Thursday, June 5, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

After disappointing World Cup qualifying campaigns, Montenegro and Slovakia meet in a matchup featuring two teams eager to regain momentum. Montenegro entered the last cycle with hopes of challenging for second place in its group but fell well short of expectations, finishing behind even the Faroe Islands and leaving plenty of work ahead.

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Slovakia also saw its World Cup hopes fade after an encouraging opening victory over Germany, eventually falling in the playoffs. With both nations aiming to rebuild and strengthen their path back to the global stage, this contest offers a valuable opportunity to measure progress and fine-tune their squads for the challenges ahead.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Slovakia vs Montenegro and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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