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How to watch Hungary vs Finland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary
© David Balogh/Getty ImagesDominik Szoboszlai of Hungary
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Hungary vs Finland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Hungary vs Finland
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 1:45pm ET / 10:45am PT • Friday, June 5, 2026
WHERE Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Finland and Hungary will meet looking to move past the disappointment of missing out on the upcoming FIFA World Cup and build momentum for the next UEFA Nations League. Finland impressed by finishing third in a tough qualifying group featuring Poland and the Netherlands.

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On the other hand, Hungary endured a heartbreaking exit after failing to secure the point it needed on the final Matchday to advance. With both teams eager to bounce back, this matchup promises plenty of motivation on both sides. Don’t miss this intriguing international showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Hungary vs Finland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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