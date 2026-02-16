How to watch Girona vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Girona vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Girona vs Barcelona WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, February 16, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the La Liga race tightening, Barcelona enter a must-win clash against Girona FC after Real Madrid jumped to 60 points atop the table with a 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad. Barcelona trail by two with a game in hand and can’t afford a slip.

Facing this Cules in need of victory will be Girona, who have collected 26 points in this campaign, and are fighting to stay clear of the relegation zone. Undoubtedly, this promises to be a high-stakes battle at both ends of the standings you won’t want to miss.

