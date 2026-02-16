Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Weston McKennie’s future in doubt as USMNT star reportedly stalls Juventus renewal talks with massive demand

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Weston McKennie of Juventus in action during the Serie A match.
© Alessandro Sabattini/Getty ImagesWeston McKennie of Juventus in action during the Serie A match.

Luciano Spalletti’s arrival has completely transformed Juventus, imposing a clearly defined style of play. Kenan Yıldız has established himself as the undisputed leader of the team, while Weston McKennie has emerged as one of its most important players. However, the USMNT star has not fully secured his future with the Vecchia Signora, as negotiations have reportedly stalled due to a specific player’s agent demand.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made Weston McKennie’s continuity a top priority, but contract renewal talks have stalled. Given his impressive form, the agents of the USMNT star are demanding that his current salary—around €2.5–3 million per season—be doubled. While the Italian side are willing to offer a pay raise, they are not prepared to meet the latest request, which has put negotiations under strain.

Even though McKennie does not have his future at the Vecchia Signora fully secured, he has made it clear that extending his deal is an absolute priority. However, Weston has established himself as one of the team’s best players and wants that status to be reflected in his new contract. In addition, coach Luciano Spalletti has made it clear that the USMNT star is one of the most important players in the squad.

Following the emergence of Khéphren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli, Weston has had to adapt by playing as a mezzala, an attacking midfielder, or a right winger in order to gain prominence. Far from slowing his progression, this adjustment allowed the USMNT star to become the fourth-most-used player in the squad, playing a key role in Juventus’ system. In addition, he is the team’s second-highest scorer, making his continuity crucial for Spalletti.

Juventus star Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie of Juventus celebrates after scoring a goal.

Report: McKennie attracts attention from several European teams

After struggling in previous seasons, Juventus chose not to prioritize Weston McKennie’s contract renewal, as he seemed likely to leave the club. However, coach Luciano Spalletti has significantly transformed his career, turning him into one of the most complete players in the world. With his contract set to expire in June 2026, the USMNT star has become a primary target for major clubs, which opens the door to a potential departure.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic to welcome international teammate? Milan opens talks with Weston McKennie, and USMNT winger and Massimiliano Allegri’s influence could prove decisive

see also

Christian Pulisic to welcome international teammate? Milan opens talks with Weston McKennie, and USMNT winger and Massimiliano Allegri’s influence could prove decisive

According to Ben Jacobs on X, previously known as Twitter, Atlético Madrid have prioritized acquiring Weston McKennie to bolster their midfield. With Conor Gallagher’s departure, the Spanish club feels the absence of a genuine box-to-box midfielder, a role that the USMNT star can ideally fill. However, Premier League clubs, along with Inter Milan, AC Milan, and AS Roma, reportedly also have an interest in signing him, making his future a tough fight.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Inter vs Juventus in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Inter vs Juventus in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Inter host Juventus in a pivotal Matchday 25 showdown in the 2025/2026 Serie A. Supporters across the USA can catch every minute of the clash, with complete kickoff times and viewing details provided here for both television coverage and streaming options.

Christian Pulisic to welcome international teammate? Milan opens talks with Weston McKennie, and USMNT winger and Massimiliano Allegri’s influence could prove decisive

Christian Pulisic to welcome international teammate? Milan opens talks with Weston McKennie, and USMNT winger and Massimiliano Allegri’s influence could prove decisive

Weston McKennie has emerged as a surprise target for Milan as the club explores potential midfield reinforcements after the 2026 World Cup, and two familiar figures could quietly influence the decision, Christian Pulisic and Massimiliano Allegri.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce competition as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly weighs two major alternatives

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce competition as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly weighs two major alternatives

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s future, Barcelona reportedly target Dušan Vlahović as an attacking reinforcement. However, Hansi Flick might encounter challenges in securing his arrival, as the Serbian is supposedly considering two alternatives for his future.

How to watch Girona vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Girona vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Girona take on Barcelona in a pivotal Matchday 24 clash during the 2025/26 La Liga campaign. Below is all the essential information, including kickoff times and how to watch the matchup live on TV and via streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo