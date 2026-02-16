Weston McKennie’s future in doubt as USMNT star reportedly stalls Juventus renewal talks with massive demand

Luciano Spalletti’s arrival has completely transformed Juventus, imposing a clearly defined style of play. Kenan Yıldız has established himself as the undisputed leader of the team, while Weston McKennie has emerged as one of its most important players. However, the USMNT star has not fully secured his future with the Vecchia Signora, as negotiations have reportedly stalled due to a specific player’s agent demand.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made Weston McKennie’s continuity a top priority, but contract renewal talks have stalled. Given his impressive form, the agents of the USMNT star are demanding that his current salary—around €2.5–3 million per season—be doubled. While the Italian side are willing to offer a pay raise, they are not prepared to meet the latest request, which has put negotiations under strain.

Even though McKennie does not have his future at the Vecchia Signora fully secured, he has made it clear that extending his deal is an absolute priority. However, Weston has established himself as one of the team’s best players and wants that status to be reflected in his new contract. In addition, coach Luciano Spalletti has made it clear that the USMNT star is one of the most important players in the squad.

Following the emergence of Khéphren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli, Weston has had to adapt by playing as a mezzala, an attacking midfielder, or a right winger in order to gain prominence. Far from slowing his progression, this adjustment allowed the USMNT star to become the fourth-most-used player in the squad, playing a key role in Juventus’ system. In addition, he is the team’s second-highest scorer, making his continuity crucial for Spalletti.

Report: McKennie attracts attention from several European teams

After struggling in previous seasons, Juventus chose not to prioritize Weston McKennie’s contract renewal, as he seemed likely to leave the club. However, coach Luciano Spalletti has significantly transformed his career, turning him into one of the most complete players in the world. With his contract set to expire in June 2026, the USMNT star has become a primary target for major clubs, which opens the door to a potential departure.

According to Ben Jacobs on X, previously known as Twitter, Atlético Madrid have prioritized acquiring Weston McKennie to bolster their midfield. With Conor Gallagher’s departure, the Spanish club feels the absence of a genuine box-to-box midfielder, a role that the USMNT star can ideally fill. However, Premier League clubs, along with Inter Milan, AC Milan, and AS Roma, reportedly also have an interest in signing him, making his future a tough fight.