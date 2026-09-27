Serbia vs Netherlands: Confirmed lineups for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash

Serbia hosts the Netherlands on Sunday at Stadion Rajko Mitic, with both teams still searching for their first win of this Nations League campaign. Serbia arrives off the back of last-minute heartbreak against Greece, while the Dutch will look to build on a promising point against Germany in their opener.

The pressure is mounting on Serbia coach Veljko Paunovic, who has managed just two wins in seven matches in charge and now has to navigate this fixture without key attacking pieces. Dusan Vlahovic and Mihailo Ivanovic are both sidelined, leaving Luka Jovic and Dusan Tadic to lead the line as an experienced front two in their absence.

There’s a different kind of energy surrounding the Netherlands, who enter this window with Barcelona legend Xavi now in charge after replacing Ronald Koeman. The move has generated plenty of excitement around the squad, and a win in Belgrade would go a long way toward validating the early optimism of this new era.

Both sides know a defeat here would put them in a difficult spot early in Group A2, making this an important measuring-stick match for two teams still trying to find their footing under new circumstances.

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Confirmed lineup for Serbia

Paunovic will be leaning heavily on the experience of Jovic and Tadic up front given the absences of Vlahovic and Ivanovic. The rest of the lineup should stay largely settled as the coach looks to steady things after the disappointing finish against Greece.

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Serbia confirmed starting XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Nedeljković, Babić, Pavlović, Terzić; Gudelj, Lukić; Zivkovic, Stanković Sergej; Joveljić.

Confirmed lineup for the Netherlands

Xavi will also have to make an adjustment up front, with Brian Brobbey ruled out through injury and Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee called up as a replacement for the Sunderland striker.

Netherlands confirmed starting XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Hecke, van Dijk, van de Ven; Gravenberch, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Meerdink, Gakpo .

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