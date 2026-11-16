Canada and Guatemala meet again just days after their last meeting, with both camps naming unchanged-look lineups for the rematch in this Concacaf Nations League fixture.

Canada come into this one off a 3-2 win over this same Guatemala side on November 14, a result that showed they can get the job done even when they do not shut the door defensively. That match also marked their most recent outing, so Mauro Biello’s group will look to carry the same attacking edge into this second meeting. Another result here would keep Canada’s momentum rolling in this Nations League cycle.

Guatemala head into this match on the back of a 2-3 loss to Canada on November 14, a game in which they scored twice but still came up short. Before that, they had beaten Suriname 1-0 on October 6, showing they can grind out low-scoring wins when needed. Luis Fernando Tena’s side will be looking to flip the script against the same opponent and respond with a better result this time.

Canada confirmed lineup

Canada line up in a 4-4-2 with Maxime Crépeau behind a back line of Niko Sigur, Luc De Fougerolles, Joel Waterman and Richie Laryea. Mathieu Choinière and Nathan Saliba sit in midfield alongside wide options Tajon Buchanan and Liam Millar, giving Biello’s side width and the ability to get bodies forward quickly. Jonathan David partners Tani Oluwaseyi up front, pairing David’s finishing with Oluwaseyi’s movement. There are no absences to account for, so Canada field what looks like their strongest available group.

Canada confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau, Niko Sigur, Richie Laryea, Mathieu Choinière, Luc De Fougerolles, Joel Waterman, Tajon Buchanan, Nathan Saliba, Tani Oluwaseyi, Jonathan David, Liam Millar. Coach: Mauro Biello.

Guatemala confirmed lineup

Guatemala also set up in a 4-4-2, with Kenderson Navarro in goal protected by Aarón Herrera, Nicolás Samayoa, Allen Yanes and José Morales across the back. Rodrigo Saravia and José Rosales anchor the midfield while Óscar Santis and Jesús López provide width to support the front line. Rubio Rubín and Jehú Fajardo lead the attack, with Tena asking his front two to work off service from the flanks. With no absences listed, Guatemala are able to pick from a full squad for this rematch.

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Guatemala confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Kenderson Navarro, Aarón Herrera, José Morales, Rodrigo Saravia, Allen Yanes, Nicolás Samayoa, Óscar Santis, José Rosales, Rubio Rubín, Jehú Fajardo, Jesús López. Coach: Luis Fernando Tena.