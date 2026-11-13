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Why is Virgil van Dijk not playing for the Netherlands vs Greece in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands.
© Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of the Netherlands.

Virgil van Dijk will not be available for the Netherlands in their Nations League clash against Greece on Friday in Amsterdam. The Liverpool captain withdrew from Xavi’s squad due to a fitness issue, which also rules him out of the team’s final group match against Germany on Monday in Berlin.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) confirmed the news in a statement on Monday. “Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey aren’t fit enough to feature in the upcoming Nations League matches. No replacements will be called up,” it said. The decision leaves Xavi with a 23-player squad for the two games, and it also takes the Sunderland striker out of the picture.

The withdrawal came a day after Van Dijk played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, a match in which he kept up his record of playing every minute in the Premier League this season.

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The KNVB said he did not return fit from that game, although the nature of the problem has not been disclosed. According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, the defender had been dealing with a minor injury issue in recent weeks, so skipping the international break appears to be a precaution to avoid aggravating it.

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The absence also interrupts a milestone run for the Dutch captain, who reached his 100th cap in the 2-1 win over Serbia in early October. For the Netherlands, who are battling Greece and Germany for a top-two finish in Group A, it means going into these two decisive matches without their leader at the back.

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How to watch Netherlands vs Greece match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Xavi responded to the absence of his captain by building a back four with Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, and Jurrien Timber, with Bart Verbruggen in goal. Van Hecke and Van de Ven form the central pairing, which leaves the Brighton defender with the task of filling the spot Van Dijk usually occupies.

The captain’s armband, in turn, goes to Frenkie de Jong, who anchors a midfield trio completed by Jerdy Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders. Further forward, Xavi opted for Crysencio Summerville, Donyell Malen, and Cody Gakpo as his front three.

The decision also marks De Jong’s comeback with the national team. The Barcelona midfielder had not played for the Netherlands since the 2026 World Cup, where he suffered a knee injury, and only returned to club action in late October.

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