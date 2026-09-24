Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing for the Netherlands vs Germany at the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Frenkie de Jong is missing from the Netherlands squad as they host Germany at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, in a UEFA Nations League opener that also marks the international coaching debuts of Xavi Hernández and Jürgen Klopp.

De Jong’s absence traces back to a knee injury he suffered during the World Cup itself, when he was accidentally caught by a fall during a group-stage match, but initial tests cleared him to keep playing, and he featured in all of the Netherlands‘ matches through their round-of-32 exit to Morocco.

It was only after returning from the tournament that he was diagnosed with a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, a setback Barcelona have opted to treat conservatively rather than through surgery, with a recovery window of four to six months.

De Jong is not the only notable absentee for Xavi’s Netherlands, though, as Donyell Malen, Mats Wieffer, Justin Kluivert, and Matthijs de Ligt are also out through injury. On the other side, Klopp is dealing with a fitness issue of his own, with Leon Goretzka ruled out for Germany due to a knee problem.

Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands. (Getty Images)

Despite the lengthy absentee list, Xavi is expected to build his side around captain Virgil van Dijk, still the team’s defensive leader, as the Dutch look to open their new era under the Spanish coach with a positive result against their historic rivals.

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Xavi shares encouraging update on Frenkie de Jong’s recovery

Xavi offered a positive update on De Jong’s recovery ahead of tonight’s clash, revealing the two remain in close contact throughout his rehabilitation from the knee injury. “I was talking with him, we have a very good relationship. He’s happy with how the recovery is going and has very good feelings about it. We’ll see, we’ll see,” Xavi said in comments to Catalan broadcaster 3Cat.

The Dutch coach added that the international break could mark a turning point in De Jong’s return to full training. “I think the key moment will be after this break, precisely to see if he rejoins the group and can feel good about returning to play at one hundred percent,” he said.

De Jong has been out for two months since being diagnosed with a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, and continues to follow a conservative treatment plan after surgery was ruled out.

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