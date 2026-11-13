How to watch Netherlands vs Greece match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

|WHO
|Netherlands vs Greece
|WHAT
|UEFA Nations League
|WHEN
|2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, November 13, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX One
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Netherlands vs Greece: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Greece vs. Netherlands
|2-2
|October 1, 2026
|UEFA Nations League
|Greece vs. Netherlands
|0-1
|October 16, 2023
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Netherlands vs. Greece
|3-0
|September 7, 2023
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Netherlands vs. Greece
|1-2
|September 1, 2016
|Friendlies
|Netherlands vs. Greece
|4-0
|April 27, 2004
|Friendlies
|Greece vs. Netherlands
|0-2
|December 4, 1991
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Netherlands vs. Greece
|2-0
|November 21, 1990
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Greece vs. Netherlands
|0-3
|December 16, 1987
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Netherlands vs. Greece
|1-1
|March 25, 1987
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Netherlands vs. Greece
|1-0
|April 14, 1982
|Friendlies
2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|4
|+2
|8
|2
|Greece
|4
|+2
|8
|3
|Germany
|4
|+1
|5
|4
|Serbia
|4
|-5
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Armenia vs. Cyprus
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Turkey vs. Belgium
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Montenegro vs. Latvia
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|San Marino vs. Belarus
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Albania vs. Finland
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Czechia vs. Spain
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|England vs. Croatia
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Italy vs. France
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Moldova vs. Kazakhstan
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Andorra vs. Gibraltar
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Luxembourg vs. Estonia
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Bulgaria vs. Iceland
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Slovenia vs. Switzerland
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Scotland vs. North Macedonia
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Serbia vs. Germany
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Netherlands vs. Greece
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Kosovo vs. Israel
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Georgia vs. Hungary
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Norway vs. Wales
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Romania vs. Poland
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Austria vs. Ireland
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Portugal vs. Denmark
|Saturday, November 14, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
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Summary
- Netherlands will face Greece on Friday, November 13, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
- Fubo, Fox Sports 1 will carry the Netherlands vs Greece game in the United States.
- Netherlands lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.