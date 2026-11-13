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How to watch Netherlands vs Greece match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cody Gakpo of Netherlands
© Getty ImagesCody Gakpo of Netherlands
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Greece on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Netherlands vs Greece
WHAT UEFA Nations League
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, November 13, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Netherlands host Greece on Friday, November 13 in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The Dutch beat Serbia 2-1 on October 4 and did the same by the same score back on September 27, sandwiching a 2-2 draw with this same Greek side on October 1. That run shows a team capable of grinding out results against European opposition even when the scoreline stays close. With two wins and a draw from their last three outings, Netherlands arrive with momentum and a chance to settle the score from their last meeting.
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Greece come into this one off a goalless draw away to Germany on October 4, following the 2-2 result against Netherlands on October 1 and a 1-0 win over Germany on September 27. Three games without defeat says plenty about how well organized this Greek side has been, mixing a positive result against Germany with a hard-fought draw against the Dutch. They held their own in the reverse fixture last month, and that result will give them belief they can trouble Netherlands again on the road.

Netherlands vs Greece: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Greece vs. Netherlands 2-2 October 1, 2026 UEFA Nations League
Greece vs. Netherlands 0-1 October 16, 2023 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Netherlands vs. Greece 3-0 September 7, 2023 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Netherlands vs. Greece 1-2 September 1, 2016 Friendlies
Netherlands vs. Greece 4-0 April 27, 2004 Friendlies
Greece vs. Netherlands 0-2 December 4, 1991 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Netherlands vs. Greece 2-0 November 21, 1990 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Greece vs. Netherlands 0-3 December 16, 1987 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Netherlands vs. Greece 1-1 March 25, 1987 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Netherlands vs. Greece 1-0 April 14, 1982 Friendlies

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts
1 Netherlands 4 +2 8
2 Greece 4 +2 8
3 Germany 4 +1 5
4 Serbia 4 -5 0
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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Armenia vs. Cyprus Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM
Turkey vs. Belgium Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM
Montenegro vs. Latvia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM
San Marino vs. Belarus Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM
Albania vs. Finland Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM
Czechia vs. Spain Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM
England vs. Croatia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM
Italy vs. France Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM
Moldova vs. Kazakhstan Friday, November 13, 2026 12:00 PM
Andorra vs. Gibraltar Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Luxembourg vs. Estonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Bulgaria vs. Iceland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Slovenia vs. Switzerland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Scotland vs. North Macedonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Serbia vs. Germany Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Netherlands vs. Greece Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Kosovo vs. Israel Saturday, November 14, 2026 9:00 AM
Georgia vs. Hungary Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM
Norway vs. Wales Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM
Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Romania vs. Poland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Austria vs. Ireland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Portugal vs. Denmark Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Netherlands vs Greece and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Netherlands will face Greece on Friday, November 13, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
  • Fubo, Fox Sports 1 will carry the Netherlands vs Greece game in the United States.
  • Netherlands lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Serbia vs Netherlands: Confirmed lineups for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash

Serbia vs Netherlands: Confirmed lineups for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash

Serbia and the Netherlands both search for their first Nations League win of the campaign.

Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing for the Netherlands vs Germany at the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing for the Netherlands vs Germany at the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Frenkie de Jong is missing from the Netherlands squad for their Nations League opener against Germany due to a knee injury sustained during the World Cup.

Netherlands vs Germany: Confirmed lineups for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash

Netherlands vs Germany: Confirmed lineups for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash

Xavi and Jurgen Klopp make their international coaching debuts as the Netherlands host Germany in the opening match of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in USA: 2026 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in USA: 2026 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

The Netherlands host Germany at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday, September 24, 2026, for their opening fixture of Group B in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. Here is all the information you need to watch the match live in the United States.

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