How to watch Netherlands vs Greece match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Greece on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Netherlands vs Greece WHAT UEFA Nations League WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, November 13, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Netherlands host Greece on Friday, November 13 in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The Dutch beat Serbia 2-1 on October 4 and did the same by the same score back on September 27, sandwiching a 2-2 draw with this same Greek side on October 1. That run shows a team capable of grinding out results against European opposition even when the scoreline stays close. With two wins and a draw from their last three outings, Netherlands arrive with momentum and a chance to settle the score from their last meeting.

Greece come into this one off a goalless draw away to Germany on October 4, following the 2-2 result against Netherlands on October 1 and a 1-0 win over Germany on September 27. Three games without defeat says plenty about how well organized this Greek side has been, mixing a positive result against Germany with a hard-fought draw against the Dutch. They held their own in the reverse fixture last month, and that result will give them belief they can trouble Netherlands again on the road.

Netherlands vs Greece: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Greece vs. Netherlands 2-2 October 1, 2026 UEFA Nations League Greece vs. Netherlands 0-1 October 16, 2023 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Netherlands vs. Greece 3-0 September 7, 2023 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Netherlands vs. Greece 1-2 September 1, 2016 Friendlies Netherlands vs. Greece 4-0 April 27, 2004 Friendlies Greece vs. Netherlands 0-2 December 4, 1991 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Netherlands vs. Greece 2-0 November 21, 1990 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Greece vs. Netherlands 0-3 December 16, 1987 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Netherlands vs. Greece 1-1 March 25, 1987 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Netherlands vs. Greece 1-0 April 14, 1982 Friendlies

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 Netherlands 4 +2 8 2 Greece 4 +2 8 3 Germany 4 +1 5 4 Serbia 4 -5 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET) Armenia vs. Cyprus Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM Turkey vs. Belgium Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM Montenegro vs. Latvia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM San Marino vs. Belarus Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Albania vs. Finland Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Czechia vs. Spain Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM England vs. Croatia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Italy vs. France Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Moldova vs. Kazakhstan Friday, November 13, 2026 12:00 PM Andorra vs. Gibraltar Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Luxembourg vs. Estonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Bulgaria vs. Iceland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovenia vs. Switzerland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Scotland vs. North Macedonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Serbia vs. Germany Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Netherlands vs. Greece Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Kosovo vs. Israel Saturday, November 14, 2026 9:00 AM Georgia vs. Hungary Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM Norway vs. Wales Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Romania vs. Poland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Austria vs. Ireland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM Portugal vs. Denmark Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Netherlands vs Greece and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Netherlands will face Greece on Friday, November 13, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Fubo, Fox Sports 1 will carry the Netherlands vs Greece game in the United States.

Netherlands lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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