How to watch Turkey vs Belgium match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Turkey vs Belgium on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Turkey vs Belgium WHAT UEFA Nations League WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Thursday, November 12, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Turkey enters this match on a difficult run, having dropped three straight games. They fell 1-3 to Italy on October 5 and 0-3 to Belgium just three days before that, then lost 1-4 to Italy back on September 28. With no wins in that stretch, Turkey will look to this home date as a chance to stop the slide against the same opponent that beat them a month earlier.

Belgium also arrives off a loss, having fallen 1-4 to France on October 5. That result came right after a 3-0 win over Türkiye on October 2, sandwiched around a 0-1 defeat to France on September 28. The win over Turkey stands out as their one bright spot in this set of games, and Belgium will try to carry that form into Thursday’s rematch.

Turkey vs Belgium: last 10 meetings

In their last 10 meetings, Turkey have won 3 and Belgium have won 4, with 3 draws.

Match Score Date Competition Belgium vs. Turkey 3-0 October 2, 2026 UEFA Nations League Belgium vs. Turkey 1-1 June 3, 2011 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Turkey vs. Belgium 3-2 September 7, 2010 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Belgium vs. Turkey 2-0 October 10, 2009 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Turkey vs. Belgium 1-1 September 10, 2008 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Belgium vs. Turkey 3-3 May 24, 2006 Friendlies Belgium vs. Turkey 2-3 April 28, 2004 Friendlies Turkey vs. Belgium 2-0 June 19, 2000 UEFA European Championship Turkey vs. Belgium 1-3 April 30, 1997 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Belgium vs. Turkey 2-1 August 31, 1996 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 France 4 +5 10 2 Italy 4 +3 7 3 Belgium 4 +1 6 4 Turkey 4 -9 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET) Armenia vs. Cyprus Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM Turkey vs. Belgium Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM Montenegro vs. Latvia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM San Marino vs. Belarus Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Albania vs. Finland Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM England vs. Croatia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Czechia vs. Spain Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Italy vs. France Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Moldova vs. Kazakhstan Friday, November 13, 2026 12:00 PM Andorra vs. Gibraltar Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Luxembourg vs. Estonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Bulgaria vs. Iceland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovenia vs. Switzerland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Scotland vs. North Macedonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Serbia vs. Germany Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Netherlands vs. Greece Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Turkey vs Belgium and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Turkey will face Belgium on Thursday, November 12, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Fubo, Fox Sports 1 will carry the Turkey vs Belgium game in the United States.

Belgium lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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