How to watch France vs Azerbaijan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of France
© Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France
Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs Azerbaijan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO France vs Azerbaijan
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, October 10, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France heads into this World Cup qualifiers riding a wave of momentum after opening their campaign with two straight wins, determined to keep their perfect start alive and strengthen their position as one of the tournament favorites.

Led by Mbappe, Les Bleus have looked every bit the powerhouse, dispatching both Ukraine and Iceland with authority to seize control of their group. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, comes in with plenty to prove after a tough 6-0 loss to Iceland and a gritty draw against Ukraine, hoping to show resilience against one of soccer’s elite teams.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch France vs Azerbaijan and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
