El Salvador vs Panama: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

The 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers return this weekend, and all eyes turn to Estadio Jorge Gonzalez, where El Salvador will host Panama in what promises to be a tense and tactical battle. Both teams find themselves in search of momentum after mixed starts to their qualifying campaigns.

El Salvador enters this match on the back of a narrow 2-1 defeat to Suriname, while Panama, still without a win, was held to a 1-1 draw by Guatemala. Just a single point separates the two sides in Group A — and with qualification hopes hanging in the balance, Friday’s encounter could prove pivotal in shaping their route to the 2026 World Cup.

While the anticipation among fans grows, much of the pre-match discussion centers around the expected lineups, which reveal how both Hernan Gomez and Thomas Christiansen plan to outwit each other on the tactical front.

El Salvador’s qualifying journey began with a strong 1-0 victory over Guatemala, giving hope that La Selecta could finally end their 44-year World Cup absence. But that optimism took a blow after their home defeat to Suriname, a loss that ended their two-year unbeaten run in San Salvador. To make matters worse, the Salvadoran Football Federation was hit with a fine for racist and discriminatory behavior from fans during that match, resulting in a reduced home crowd for Saturday’s fixture.

For the Blue and White, forward Joaquin Rivas will be the key attacking outlet once again, supported by midfield veterans Darwin Ceren and Narciso Orellana, whose experience will be vital in maintaining control.

Panama’s search for attacking rhythm

Panama arrives in San Salvador determined to find its first victory of the campaign. Under Thomas Christiansen, the side has been organized and defensively strong, but their attack has struggled to convert chances, with just two goals scored in their last three matches.

After a solid Gold Cup run that ended in the quarter-finals, Panama began their qualifiers with a 0-0 draw against Suriname and followed it with another stalemate against Guatemala. Panama’s strength lies in its midfield trio, anchored by Adalberto Carrasquilla, who continues to dictate play with his creativity and composure. The team’s defensive line, led by Fidel Escobar and Michael Amir Murillo, remains one of the most disciplined in the region, having kept three consecutive clean sheets on the road.

El Salvador vs Panama: Projected lineups

El Salvador predicted XI (4-4-2): Mario Gonzalez; Bryan Tamacas, Alexander Larin, Roberto Dominguez, Lizandro Claros; Darwin Ceren, Narciso Orellana, Jairo Henriquez, Marvin Monterroza; Joaquin Rivas, Nelson Bonilla.

Panama predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Orlando Mosquera; Michael Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Harold Cummings, Eric Davis; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Cristian Martinez; Alberto Quintero, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Ismael Diaz; Jose Fajardo.