How to watch Fluminense vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Fluminense vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Fluminense vs Flamengo WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Wednesday, November 19, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Flamengo and Fluminense renew this Matchday one of Brazil’s most intense clashes. Flamengo enter the matchup sitting in first place with 71 points, clinging to a narrow cushion over Palmeiras and knowing any misstep could disrupt their title pursuit.

Fluminense arrive with urgency of their own as they chase a Copa Libertadores spot and look to throw a wrench into their rival’s run, setting the stage for a heated showdown with major consequences on both sides. Don’t miss this must-watch battle.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Fluminense vs Flamengo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Useful links

Advertisement