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How to watch Canada vs Uzbekistan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Jonathan David of Canada
© Vaughn Ridley/Getty ImagesJonathan David of Canada
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada vs Uzbekistan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Canada vs Uzbekistan
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Monday, June 1, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Canada and Uzbekistan continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in an international friendly featuring two teams with history on their minds. Uzbekistan is building confidence after securing the nation’s first-ever World Cup berth.

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Facing them will be Canada, who is focused on making the most of a rare opportunity to compete on home soil and achieve its best tournament result yet. With both sides looking to sharpen their squads and build momentum, this matchup offers an intriguing preview of two ambitious World Cup hopefuls—don’t miss the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Canada vs Uzbekistan and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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