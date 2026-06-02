How to watch Croatia vs Belgium match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Croatia vs Belgium on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Croatia vs Belgium WHAT International Friendly WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Tuesday, June 2, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Belgium and Croatia will square off in a highly anticipated matchup between two teams with aspirations of making a deep World Cup run. Led by Kevin De Bruyne, the Red Devils are aiming to return to the form that earned them a third-place finish in 2018.

Meanwhile, Croatia enters with confidence after reaching the 2018 final and claiming third place in 2022. With Luka Modric expected to be making his final World Cup appearance, Croatia will be determined to make the most of the occasion. Don’t miss this exciting clash between two European contenders.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Croatia vs Belgium and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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