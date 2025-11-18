Kylian Mbappe vs. PSG erupts again: Real Madrid star’s $280m claim sparks monster counter-offer from reigning UEFA Champions League winners

The simmering tension between Kylian Mbappe and his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, has erupted into a dramatic legal confrontation, capturing the attention of fans and experts alike. Mbappe, now at Real Madrid, is embroiled in a battle over his final months at PSG, claiming significant unpaid wages and damages, while the French champions are hitting back with an equally hefty counter-claim. This clash has escalated into what could become one of the most expensive legal disputes in soccer history.

The case opened this Monday at the Paris Labour Court, a development that follows months of failed mediation and a complex web of accusations from both sides. For the Parisians, the stakes are immense — they assert that Mbappe’s actions deprived the club of millions in potential transfer fees and contractual protections. On the other hand, the forward insists he is owed compensation for breaches of contract, workplace misconduct, and unpaid salary.

The 26-year-old is now demanding $305 million from his former side, a sum that covers unpaid wages, contractual bonuses, severance, and damages for what he describes as a “hostile” work environment. “Kylian Mbappe is not asking for anything beyond what the law provides; he is simply seeking the enforcement of his legal rights, as any employee would,” said his advisers, via Sport.

According to his legal team, the dispute centers on the final months of his PSG contract in 2023-24, when the striker was allegedly sidelined, excluded from a preseason tour, and forced to train with fringe players after refusing to extend his deal. Mbappe’s camp claims these actions constituted moral harassment and a breach of the club’s duty of good faith.

The former France captain’s lawyers also argue that the Ligue 1 side never paid wages for April, May, and June of 2024 and that his short-term contract should be reclassified as permanent, which would trigger additional compensation. Mbappe’s camp insists that he was denied opportunities and treated unfairly, a situation they say affects not only him but sets a precedent for other players.

PSG doesn’t hold back against Mbappe

PSG, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, is aiming to recover $510 million in damages, as per Le Parisien. “The club presented evidence showing that the player acted disloyally by concealing for nearly eleven months, between July 2022 and June 2023, his decision not to extend his contract, thus depriving the club of any possibility of arranging a transfer,” PSG stated.

The club also maintains that a verbal agreement was reached in August 2023 stipulating a salary reduction should Mbappe leave on a free transfer — an arrangement the French giant claims he later contested. Their legal team insists the striker’s narrative of harassment is “absurd,” pointing out that he played in over 94% of the team’s matches that season.

Despite the public exchange of claims, the Red-and-Blues stress that they attempted to negotiate a resolution in good faith. “Several bodies involved in this dispute even encouraged an amicable settlement, which the club has always pursued in good faith. Despite these repeated efforts, Mr. Mbappe has continually attacked the club at every opportunity, including through the proceedings initiated today,” the statement read.

PSG’s astronomical counter-bid revealed

A key element of the dispute — only revealed in court filings — is PSG’s counteroffer, reportedly $208 million, tied to the lost opportunity for the club to finalize a lucrative transfer for Mbappe to Al-Hilal. This amount adds another layer of tension to a conflict that already involves hundreds of millions in claims and counterclaims, transforming what began as a contract disagreement into a full-blown financial and reputational battle.