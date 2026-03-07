Trending topics:
How to watch DC United vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Dustin Markland/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch DC United vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO DC United vs Inter Miami
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 4:30pm ET / 1:30am PT • Saturday, March 7, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

Momentum will be on the line when Inter Miami and DC United meet after nearly identical starts to the MLS season. DC United opened with a 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union before falling by the same score to Austin FC.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami rebounded from an opening loss to Los Angeles FC by defeating Orlando City SC 4-2 in the Florida Derby behind a standout performance from Lionel Messi. With both clubs looking to build early-season momentum, this matchup promises intensity —make sure you don’t miss it.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch DC United vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
