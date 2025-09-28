Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
U20 World Cup
Comments

How to watch Cuba U20 vs Argentina U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Julio Soler of Argentina
© Rodrigo Valle/Getty ImagesJulio Soler of Argentina
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cuba U20 vs Argentina U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Cuba U20 vs Argentina U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Sunday, September 28, 2025
WHERE Fubo, FIFA+, FS2, FOX Sports App
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Argentina U20, the powerhouse of the tournament with a record of multiple titles, begins its title chase in style as it faces Cuba in the opening match. Coming off a dominant performance in the South American championship, the young Albiceleste squad carries high expectations and plenty of momentum.

Cuba, still building its soccer program and far from the elite level, aims to pull off a major upset and make a statement on the international stage. Don’t miss this clash of experience versus ambition—it’s the perfect kickoff to what promises to be an unforgettable tournament.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Cuba U20 vs Argentina U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Cuba in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Cuba in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification

Trinidad and Tobago meet Cuba in the second leg of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification. Here, you can find details on the date, location, kickoff time, and broadcast options for viewers in the USA.

Canada Shocks Yanks 2-0 in Olympic Qualifier

Canada Shocks Yanks 2-0 in Olympic Qualifier

(Note: we were unable to do a post-game chat for this game at the last minute; however, please join us Monday for the critical last group stage match and post-game analysis) All of the warm fuzzies after Thursday's thrashing of Cuba have vanished. The Yanks suffered a major upset this evening, falling to their rivals […]

How to watch Corinthians vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

How to watch Corinthians vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Corinthians host Flamengo in Matchday 25 of the 2025 Brasileirao. Supporters in the USA can follow every moment, with complete kickoff schedules and broadcast details for both TV and streaming services.

Video: Christian Pulisic scores stunning goal for AC Milan in key Serie A game with Napoli

Video: Christian Pulisic scores stunning goal for AC Milan in key Serie A game with Napoli

Christian Pulisic extended the lead finalizing a great build-up play for AC Milan in a key 2025-26 Serie A game against Napoli.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo